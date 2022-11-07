ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feasterville-trevose, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Driver Plows Vehicle Through Fence and Into Parked Car In Bensalem

Police , fire and EMS were called to the 6000 block of Hulmeville Road about 3:00 PM today. The driver of a Santa Fe had a minor accident with another car. For unknown reasons, the Huyndai then took off and plowed through a fence and hit a shed, before slamming into a parked car. Unfortunately, there was a pedestrian that was in the driveway when the crash happened, who police said sustained a minor injury.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WPG Talk Radio

South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter

Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Farry hosting senior expo

Rep. Frank Farry is inviting senior citizens in the 142nd Legislative District and their families/caregivers to attend his upcoming senior expo on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neshaminy Activity Center, located at 1842 Brownsville Road, Feasterville-Trevose. The event, which is free to attend, will...
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PA
papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley into district semis with win over Souderton

During the regular season, it’s shutouts and lopsided final scores. But in the playoffs, the margins and the windows get smaller and tighter. Such lofty statistics just aren’t realistic, and the definition changes. A great playoff defense does what Perkiomen Valley did in Thursday night’s 27-14 victory over...
SOUDERTON, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville Trevose, PA
668
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

local news for Feasterville-Trevose, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/feasterville-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy