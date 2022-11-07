Read full article on original website
Elkins Park couple impacted by Hurricane Nicole while on cruise
Karen and John Hightower felt the impacts of Hurricane Nicole while on a Caribbean cruise: "The last night it got really, really rocky."
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
delawarevalleynews.com
Driver Plows Vehicle Through Fence and Into Parked Car In Bensalem
Police , fire and EMS were called to the 6000 block of Hulmeville Road about 3:00 PM today. The driver of a Santa Fe had a minor accident with another car. For unknown reasons, the Huyndai then took off and plowed through a fence and hit a shed, before slamming into a parked car. Unfortunately, there was a pedestrian that was in the driveway when the crash happened, who police said sustained a minor injury.
South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter
Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Drunken Burglar Steals Phone, Cigarettes From Bucks Home, Say Police
A Bucks County man is charged with felony burglary after police say he drunkenly walked into a stranger's home and stole a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone. Authorities in Warrington Township were called to Sassafrass Court at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and walking through yards, police said.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Woman struck by airplane propeller at LVIA is rushed to hospital
A woman struck by a moving aircplane propeller Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, according to a representative of the airport’s owner and operator. The incident happened just outside the plane’s hangar, said Colin Riccobon, spokesman for the Lehigh-Northampton...
One bird is found at nearly every backyard feeder in Pa. Here are the other 24 most common
Northern cardinals showed up at nearly all backyard bird feeders during fall through spring 2021-22, according to Project FeederWatch, a citizen-science data-gathering project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology now in its 36th year. The favorite among backyard birders was reported at 96 percent of the nearly 1,000 feeders reporting...
Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
phillyvoice.com
Mary Gay Scanlon tops David Galluch in Pennsylvania's 5th District to win reelection
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon defeated challenger David Galluch during Tuesday's election to win a third term representing Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which covers Delaware County, pieces of Montgomery and Chester counties and a sliver of South Philadelphia. The AP called the race at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. At the time,...
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Bensalem-Based Funeral Home Company Acquired by Major Private Equity Firm
A Bucks County company that works with funeral homes was recently acquired by a major capital management firm based in New York City. Jeff Ward wrote about the deal for WFMZ 69 News. StoneMor, Inc., the Bensalem-based owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, has been acquired by asset...
Lehigh Valley Health Network to drop Aetna insurance (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has announced it will stop accepting Aetna insurance next year. The announcement on the health network website says the health network notified Aetna on Thursday, Nov. 10, that it would terminate its relationship, although Aetna’s corporate spokesman says negotiations are ongoing. Aetna hopes to resolve the impasse, he said.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Farry hosting senior expo
Rep. Frank Farry is inviting senior citizens in the 142nd Legislative District and their families/caregivers to attend his upcoming senior expo on Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neshaminy Activity Center, located at 1842 Brownsville Road, Feasterville-Trevose. The event, which is free to attend, will...
Carlos Rodriguez appointed to Neshaminy school board
Fifteen-year Feasterville resident Carlos Rodriguez was appointed to Neshaminy School District’s board of school directors during a special meeting earlier this month. Rodriguez, whose daughter attends Poquessing Middle School, will fill the Region 1 seat until December 2023, after the next election, in which he intends to campaign. During...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley into district semis with win over Souderton
During the regular season, it’s shutouts and lopsided final scores. But in the playoffs, the margins and the windows get smaller and tighter. Such lofty statistics just aren’t realistic, and the definition changes. A great playoff defense does what Perkiomen Valley did in Thursday night’s 27-14 victory over...
