Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa startup raises $21.5M Series A
November 10, 2022 - Tampa-based Rewst, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers founded in 2021, has raised $21.5 million in a Series A round led by OpenView. Boston-based OpenView is a venture capital firm investing globally in business software companies and has approximately $2.8 billion in total capital under management. “Until now, RPA hasn’t been widely adopted in the MSP space yet due to a lack of multi-tenant support and inadequate integrations into the products that MSPs use,” Aharon Chernin, Rewst CEO and founder, said in the company's Thursday announcement. “Traditional RPAs require either a ‘go-it-alone’ approach with dedicated and trained staff to manage the product, or engaging a third party. We solved that by building a multi-tenant RPA platform, supported by the industry’s first Robotic Operations Center (ROC)."
businessobserverfl.com
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh
November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
stpetecatalyst.com
Leaders behind myMatrixx, iRobot discuss breaking boundaries
Taking risks, asking for more capital and equity, and overcoming the overall common boundaries female entrepreneurs face was the theme of this year’s Glaring Gap Summit. The summit, held Wednesday at Embarc Collective in Tampa, supported by ReliaQuest, brings veteran female executives and investors under one roof to present to an audience of 50 women who are college students, aspiring young professionals and investors.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa startup to start rolling out cordless kitchen tech
Every inch counts inside RVs and tiny homes, and a Tampa entrepreneur wants to help maximize the best use of the kitchens in those confined spaces with cordless, compactable tech. Akshay Bhuva is the co-founder and CEO of Kitchenery, a startup that develops inductive power transfer technology that allows kitchen...
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
10NEWS
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
TravelPulse
Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion
Frontier Airlines is expanding its service in the Tampa Bay area and using a tried and true promotional tactic to make people aware. For one day only on Thursday, November 10, Frontier will give away 500 flights from Tampa-St. Petersburg on its new service to the Caribbean by giving away 500 free lights. The event will take place in the heart of historic Ybor City, Tampa’s heavily influenced Cuban neighborhood, at the Zydeco Brew Werks between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF mourns the loss of a marine science legend
Dr. William “Bill” Hogarth, a legendary biologist who helped lead the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s marine science renaissance, died Nov. 5. Campus officials announced that Hogarth, 83, died following a short illness. He is best known locally for helping propel the College of Marine Science after becoming its dean in 2007. A research vessel bearing his name docks in the adjacent Bayboro Harbor.
stpetecatalyst.com
Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas
St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Run Fest continues with new partnerships, NFT
The 5th annual St. Pete Run Fest will take over downtown streets Friday through Sunday, with a variety of races for all levels of ability, some athletic, some just for fun and all of them spectacularly scenic. And although registration is full for the 5K, 10K and all “Challenges” races,...
stpetecatalyst.com
The Factory faces foreclosure
Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
wild941.com
Multiple Powerball Tickets Sold In Tampa Worth $50,000 To $1 Million
Ladies and gentleman, you need to check your lottery tickets asap! The Florida Lottery says there are 24 Powerball tickets sold here ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. The $1 million dollar winner happened at Publix located at 5052 North U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. Here is a list...
Comments / 0