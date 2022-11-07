Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop is currently 36 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We keep bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, focusing on some of the best Windows laptops, where you will find the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount. The ZenBook Pro 15 usually sells for $1,400, but today’s offer lets you take one home for just $900, which means you get to score $500 savings.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 41 percent savings on the best gaming gear from Alienware, Razer, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We have outstanding news for any gamer out there or anyone who wishes to pick up new gaming devices, as there are tons of savings available on gaming PCs, monitors, peripherals, and more.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series starts at $619
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We start today’s deals with a nice selection of Galaxy products currently receiving huge discounts at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which starts at $619 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This will get you the base model with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, you will have to compromise your color selection, as this deal is only available with the Phantom Black color variant.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 62 percent on V-MODA’s Wireless Headphones and accessories
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. V-MODA is known as “the music lifestyle brand where state-of-the-art tech meets stylish design” to deliver premium quality, innovation, and professional performance with an eye-catching design. The best part is that these amazing headphones are now more affordable thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, where you can save up to 62 percent on select products.
pocketnow.com
Pick up a pair of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for less
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are once again on sale. The new iteration of Apple’s popular AirPods Pro look just like their predecessors. They don’t come with any new features or do anything the originals didn’t, but they will deliver longer battery life and sound better. That’s all there is to it. So yeah, paying $249 for a new pair may not seem like the best thing to do when you can still score the first iteration for $199 after receiving a $50 discount. However, you can pick up a pair and score some nice savings.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
pocketnow.com
Mediatek’s New Kompanio 528 & Pentonic 1000 Chips Ensure Your Chromebooks and TVs Are Ready for the Future
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. MediaTek has been pushing beyond creating just mobile chipsets in recent years. The company offers its Kompanio series of chips for tablets and Chromebooks and the Pentonic line of processors for smart TVs and displays. MediaTek today unveiled the Kompanio 520 and 520 and Pentonic 1000, further expanding its portfolio and providing device makers with more options. Let's take a closer look at what these chipsets have to offer.
pocketnow.com
Save 15 percent on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung’s latest foldable phones are some of the coolest and most convenient devices on the market. They have evolved gracefully to become a great option for those interested in a smaller design that’s easier to carry around.
pocketnow.com
TCL’s 6-Series 8K Smart TV is currently 30 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We are inching closer to the next FIFA World Cup, which means it’s a great moment to upgrade your TV, especially considering we are already receiving early Black Friday deals. Today’s best option comes from Amazon.com, where you will find TCL’s 6-Series 8K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV and other great smart TVs on sale.
pocketnow.com
How MediaTek Dimensity 9200 compares to the competition
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The newly introduced Dimensity 9200 chipset brings MediaTek back to the top-flight chipset competition. With features such as Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, and Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 packs a lot of high-end specs and goes against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and more. In this article, let's take a look at what the Dimensity 9200 offers over the previous generation Dimensity 9000 Plus and how it compares to its Qualcomm counterpart.
pocketnow.com
How to use iCloud Shared Photo Library on your iPhone
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. What is iCloud Shared Photo Library and how it works?. How to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library?. How to join an iCloud Shared Photo Library?. How to...
Comments / 0