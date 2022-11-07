Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade Saturday

The annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center and then proceed through downtown Pawcatuck and into Westerly.

The 47 groups scheduled to march in the parade include the Stonington High School band, Westerly High School band, the Westerly Band, fire trucks, VFW and American Legion post members, members of the Westerly Town Council and Stonington Board of Selectmen and the Westerly and Stonington police color guards.

The parade route follows Route 234 onto West Broad Street and then into Westerly along High Street and Railroad Avenue to the Westerly Armory where there will be a guest speaker and music.