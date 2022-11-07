Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
I-5 reopened south of Grants Pass after jackknifed truck closed all lanes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE #2 (4:27 a.m.) - ODOT reports that all lanes of traffic reopened just before midnight. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Thursday night. --- UPDATE: ODOT says the southbound fast lane is now open to traffic. Empty trailers were pulled off to...
kpic
A look at how different counties voted in the race for 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Comments / 0