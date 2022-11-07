Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City
MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.
Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The ticket Carson purchased was a GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game with the overall odds of winning being 1-in-2.65.
Carson decided to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
