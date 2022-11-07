ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Milton man wins $1 million from scratch-off purchased in Panama City

By Christopher Lugo
 3 days ago

MILTON, Fla. ( WKRG ) — On Monday, The Florida Lottery announced a Milton man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

Marcus Carson, 36, purchased his winning ticket from a Quick Stop, located at 4131 Cherry Street in Panama City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The ticket Carson purchased was a GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game with the overall odds of winning being 1-in-2.65.

Carson decided to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

