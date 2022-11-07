Read full article on original website
Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
Lancaster woman convicted of riot for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lancaster city — one of 11 adults arrested following a protest that escalated to “violence and destruction” in Lancaster after a man wielding a knife was fatally shot by a police officer — was convicted of riot and other charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reported on Thursday.
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been...
Police investigating York County bank robbery
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Nov. 7. West Manchester Township Police say the robbery occurred at Traditions Bank on White Street around 9 a.m. Police released pictures of a man they are attempting to identify as...
Carlisle man indicted in relation to four overdose deaths
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury indicted Carlisle resident Baishi Jermaine Bailey, 48, on charges related to the December 2020 deaths of four people, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 8, 2022. According to a release from the district attorney’s office, the charges come after...
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
Catherine Hershey Schools expand into Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County. On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville. The goal of these schools is to uplift children...
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million dollars. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George Street in West York, sold a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
CLEAR: Crash on I-83 south caused delays in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County casued delays and a lane restriction on Nov. 9. The crash was approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown. It is unclear...
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
Two crashes causing traffic jams on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County
(WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 South near the Lebanon County border and another crash has closed one lane of Interstate 81 near the 81/78 split. According to 511pa.com, the crash was located on Interstate 81 south between Exit 100: PA 443- Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72- Lebanon. All lanes are closed.
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
New educational childcare center coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a brand new, educational childcare facility officially broke ground on Oct. 31, 2022, according to Susquehanna Union Green’s press release. The new educational childcare center, named Kiddie Academy, is being developed by Vartan Group Inc. which is working in conjunction with the...
New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
Hometown Hero: Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are preparing care packages for service men and women, and you can help. The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee is asking for donations for Operation Troop Support. The operation is now in its fourth year,. The groups will send gift...
Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
