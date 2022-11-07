Read full article on original website
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of 10th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ellis is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, and...
Trial date set in Manatee commissioner’s DUI case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A trial date has been in the DUI case of Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, court records show. According to documents filed after a pretrial conference Tuesday, Judge Erika Quartermaine set a date of Feb. 6, 2023, for a jury trial to begin. Kruse’s attorney, Jeffery...
WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant
VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at U.S. 301 and University
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in Sarasota when he was hit by a car on U.S. 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by an 19-year-old Bradenton man was stopped at a red light at the intersection on U.S. 301 and University Parkway at about 7:45 p.m.
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Tropical Storm Nicole making her exit from Florida, 2 deaths reported so far
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form. The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage. “Crisis Track is a proven tool....
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
ABC7 viewers share their videos of Tropical Storm Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 asked viewers to share their videos of what Tropical Strom Nicole looked like to them over the pasty 24 hours. Thanks to Rick, Robert Burns, Doug Belaire and Jon Basinger and the Bradenton and Sarasota police departments for sharing!
Sarasota adopts new city seal
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota officially adopted a new city seal Monday, marking the end of a process that solicited nearly 200 entries. The City Commission approved the final version of the seal Monday. The new seal replaces the original which dates back to the city’s incorporation...
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.
UPDATE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after 8-hour closure
(WWSB) - Good news! Trooper Kenn Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the Sunshine Skyway bridge is back open. Tropical Storm Nicole caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday...
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly toward Florida. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph making it a low end hurricane at 75 mph. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two other hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee hurricane and hurricane Kate which hit Mexico Beach in 1985.
Hurricane Nicole around 100 miles away from landfall in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 75 mph. The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida. Nicole is 100 miles from West Palm Beach...
Manatee County implements state of emergency
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has declared a local state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration of a local state of emergency allows county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm. Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been activated at Level...
