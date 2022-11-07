ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New York child rape suspect thought to be in Atlanta area arrested in New Jersey

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgoLb_0j23xYK000

The search for a man suspected of raping a child in New York and thought to be in metro Atlanta came to a close Saturday, according to the FBI.

Jesus Torres, 31, was arrested in New Jersey, the FBI said. He had been wanted in Orange County, about 90 minutes north of New York City, on state charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

No other details were released by authorities.

FBI says New York child rape suspect may be in Atlanta area

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
80K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy