New York child rape suspect thought to be in Atlanta area arrested in New Jersey

The search for a man suspected of raping a child in New York and thought to be in metro Atlanta came to a close Saturday, according to the FBI.

Jesus Torres, 31, was arrested in New Jersey, the FBI said. He had been wanted in Orange County, about 90 minutes north of New York City, on state charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

No other details were released by authorities.

