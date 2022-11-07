ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KVAL

I-5 reopened south of Grants Pass after jackknifed truck closed all lanes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE #2 (4:27 a.m.) - ODOT reports that all lanes of traffic reopened just before midnight. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Thursday night. --- UPDATE: ODOT says the southbound fast lane is now open to traffic. Empty trailers were pulled off to...

