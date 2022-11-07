Read full article on original website
Coos Bay school honors local veterans
COOS BAY, Ore. — Millicoma School honored local veterans Wednesday with a breakfast and ceremony as a way to say thank you on the last day of school before Veterans Day, the Coos Bay School District reported. "After COVID restrictions forced the traditional Veterans Day breakfast to be cancelled...
Veterans ride free on LTD buses on Veterans Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, Lane Transit District (LTD) will offer free rides on its buses to United States Armed Forces veterans. In a press release, LTD says all veterans need to do to take advantage of the offer is to tell the bus driver that they served in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, or Coast Guard.
8th graders from around Lane County explore future career options
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Eighth graders from around Lane County made their way to Spark on 7th to participate in Connected Lane County's annual Middle School Career Exploration event. Local businesses and state departments had booths set up where the students who stopped by could interact, experience, and learn...
Measure passes allowing ATV route access in Lakeside
Just over half of voters in Lakeside have said yes to a ballot measure allowing access to the city's ATV route via city streets. Before this general election, ATV's would have to be transported to the route, often on trailers, to gain access. The measure allows both residents and visitors...
I-5 reopened south of Grants Pass after jackknifed truck closed all lanes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE #2 (4:27 a.m.) - ODOT reports that all lanes of traffic reopened just before midnight. Southbound lanes were closed for about four hours Thursday night. --- UPDATE: ODOT says the southbound fast lane is now open to traffic. Empty trailers were pulled off to...
Lane County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy locates wanted man
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office credits K-9 deputy, Ripp, with the capture of a wanted man, James Gilvin (31). On November 8, around 1:30 p.m., a Lane County Sheriff's Deputy had attempted to make contact with Gilvin on Sears Road, near Molitor Hill Road. Officials...
Gateway Grill hosts SMART reading night to benefit early literacy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Wednesday, November 9th, and friends will be at the Gateway Grill in Springfield for evening benefitting early literacy. There will be raffle prizes including swag from Hop Valley and Wildcraft Ciders, and a round of golf provided by Shadow Hills Country Club. Gateway Grill will be...
About 65% of Springfield voters in support of renewing levy for police and jail services
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In Springfield, voters appear to have said "yes" to renewing the levy for police and jail services. The latest numbers show the measure passing, with about 65-percent of voters supporting it. The city says the money will help maintain the Springfield Jail, which includes its medical...
Most Coos County races close, but sheriff's race has clear leader
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Election ballots continue to be counted in Coos County, and while some races are too close to call, there's a clear frontrunner for Coos County Sheriff. The winner appears to be Captain Gabe Fabrizio. On Wednesday, Fabrizio led with more than 70% of the vote,...
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
Eugene Police K9 'tenacity' helps capture suspect wanted on multiple charges
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says an early morning arrest on Wednesday came down to "a blend of police work and the tenacity and effectiveness of the nightshift K9 Unit." EPD says just before 2:30 a.m. on November 9, an officer spotted a man driving who had...
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Friends of the Roseburg Library to hold Winter Book Sale, Local Authors Showcase
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library has announced dates for its annual Winter Book Sale, paired with a one-day Local Authors Showcase. The announcement was made in a City of Roseburg press release. The sale will be held on in the library's Ford Room at...
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Voter tips and races to watch in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters have already turned out in higher numbers than anticipated according to the County Clerks Office. There are several big races for the county including county sheriff that many voters will watch as ballots are counted. With well over 40 percent of ballots...
PeaceHealth receives $1-million gift to support the Institute for Nursing Excellence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth Oregon has announced, in a press release, the creation of the Institute for Nursing Excellence. The press release had also stated a $1-Million matching gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland, who stressed the important role nurses have in the health of our communities. “The pandemic highlighted...
Willamalane to share community survey results
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — During the summer and fall 2022 season, Willamalane, in collaboration with consultant group BerryDunn, had reached out to community members and asked what they wanted prioritized from parks and recreation in Springfield; the community wide survey received 1,598 results. Berrydunn will share results and key findings...
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
New mayor to take helm in Lakeside
The city of Lakeside elects a new mayor. Lakeside city council member Sherry Kinsey is expected to replace current Mayor James Edwards at the end of his term. Edwards, who was re-elected as mayor in the last general election said he would not run for re-election due to health reasons.
Dates set for 2023 Prefontaine Classic
Next year will be a unique setting for the annual Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. That's because the 2023 meet will also serve as the Diamond League final. The first time Hayward hosted the final. Typically, in late May or early June, the 2023 Pre-Classic will take place on September...
