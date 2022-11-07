Read full article on original website
Thomas J. Gioia, II of Moyock, November 8
Thomas Joseph Gioia, II of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amityville, NY on October 23, 1969 to Gloria Jean Hug Schneider and the late Thomas Joseph Gioia. Thomas served his country honorably, retiring from the U. S. Navy, and was a Culinary Specialist. Cooking was his passion and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her North Carolina home
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
Local Veteran and Author William “Bill” Robinson
William “Bill” Robinson was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina in 1943. He graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in May 1961. He was trained as a helicopter pilot upon enlistment in the U.S. Air Force on November 22, 1961. During his enlistment, he fought in the Cold War and the Vietnam War.
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police. On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a suspicious event at the Food Lion located at 3936 Bishop Road.
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
Police chase through 3 cities ends in crash caught on video
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
Police say 3 people spent counterfeit money at Roanoke Rapids store; investigation underway
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.
