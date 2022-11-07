ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How long can you leave pizza out? We scientifically tested it. Here are the results

When you have a pizza, how often do you refrigerate it within two hours? That’s the timeframe recommended by many official food safety guidelines when it comes to handling pizza. However, according to a food safety expert at Michigan State, that might be overly conservative. So we decided to...
WILX-TV

Sexton High School select new mascot and name, Sexton Scorpions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board of Education unanimously approved changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions on Thursday night. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, the students presented their top picks for names, one was the top student pick that replaced Big Reds as the school’s mascot.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan both home tomorrow - don’t screw up guys, you’re both predicted to win handily. Michigan State hasn’t been home in four weeks and will be favored against Rutgers and Indiana again at home next week. A three-game winning streak...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU prepares to face Gonzaga in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartans are in sunny San Diego as they prepare to face Gonzaga University on a US Navy aircraft carrier this Veterans Day, on Friday. WILX has members of the News 10 Sports team and Studio 10 in California for the event.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan golfers enjoy one last round before the winter weather hits

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan. Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Campbell

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kara Campbell from Charlotte. She has played basketball as a point guard and a pitcher in baseball. Kara loves running, biking and plays guitar. She also has a kitten named Mia. If you know a youngster just getting...
CHARLOTTE, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE

