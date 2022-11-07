Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How long can you leave pizza out? We scientifically tested it. Here are the results
When you have a pizza, how often do you refrigerate it within two hours? That’s the timeframe recommended by many official food safety guidelines when it comes to handling pizza. However, according to a food safety expert at Michigan State, that might be overly conservative. So we decided to...
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
WILX-TV
Sexton High School select new mascot and name, Sexton Scorpions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board of Education unanimously approved changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions on Thursday night. After months of student, staff, alumni, and community input, the students presented their top picks for names, one was the top student pick that replaced Big Reds as the school’s mascot.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State and Michigan both home tomorrow - don’t screw up guys, you’re both predicted to win handily. Michigan State hasn’t been home in four weeks and will be favored against Rutgers and Indiana again at home next week. A three-game winning streak...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
WILX-TV
MSU prepares to face Gonzaga in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartans are in sunny San Diego as they prepare to face Gonzaga University on a US Navy aircraft carrier this Veterans Day, on Friday. WILX has members of the News 10 Sports team and Studio 10 in California for the event.
East Lansing police looking for ‘malicious destruction of property’ subjects
The East Lansing Police Department is looking to speak to them regarding a malicious destruction of property case.
WILX-TV
Michigan golfers enjoy one last round before the winter weather hits
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - People are enjoying the last few days of nice weather in Mid-Michigan. Thursday was a record-breaking day in Lansing, it reached a high of 75 degrees. And with pleasant weather comes the extension of summer sports. At Eldorado Golf course in Mason, golfers enjoyed one last round before the winter weather hits.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Are face mask still in daily use in Lansing?
I’m going to Lansing next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Lansing. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society traps 26 more cats at Mill Pond Village
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The large-scale cat rescue at Mill Pond Village is ongoing. The Capital Area Humane Society has been assisting Mill Pond Village for several months with its cat overpopulation problem. The shelter spent Tuesday spaying and neutering 26 cats that were trapped overnight. The cats will be...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Kara Campbell
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Kara Campbell from Charlotte. She has played basketball as a point guard and a pitcher in baseball. Kara loves running, biking and plays guitar. She also has a kitten named Mia. If you know a youngster just getting...
WILX-TV
MSU basketball team to step into history aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln
SAN DIEGO, CA (WILX) - The stage for this year’s Armed Forces Classic is aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces – the most adaptable and survivable airfields in the world. On any given day, Sailors aboard an aircraft carrier...
Free gas given in Jackson via Mama Tu-Tu initiative to help with rising costs
JACKSON, MI -- Cars wrapped around the Valero gas station on Francis Street as Jackson residents lined up for free gas. As more and more passersby stopped to see what was happening, visitors began video recording and calling their friends to let them know. Soon enough the entirety of the block was filled with cheering onlookers and lined-up cars.
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Comments / 0