‘Abbott Elementary’ Writer Brittani Nichols Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
Nichols is best known for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC workplace comedy series created by Quinta Brunson. She has served as a writer and producer on both seasons and is credited for the Season 1 episodes “Student Transfer” and “Ava vs. Superintendent” and Season 2’s “Principal’s Office.”
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s’ Eric Appel Boards Sony Comedy ’Stepdude’ as Writer-Director
On the heels of his critically-acclaimed “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” filmmaker Eric Appel has been tapped as writer and director for a new Sony Pictures comedy. This project has had an intriguing shelf life. It was originally developed as a script called “Oh Hell No,” set to star rapper Ice Cube and comedian Jack Black. In late 2021, Cube grabbed national headlines when he dropped out of the film weeks before shooting was set to commence in Hawaii. His exit was reportedly attributed to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the request of producers.
Kevin Conroy, Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies at 66
“Batman: The Animated Series” originally aired for 85 episodes on Fox Kids from 1992-1995. Conroy’s deep, gravelly Batman voice was widely acclaimed by critics and comic book fans, with many regarding the actor as the definitive Caped Crusader. The series also featured Mark Hamill’s memorable performance as the Joker.
‘Behind the Music’ to Premiere New Episodes With Jennifer Lopez, Remy Ma, Jason Aldean, More
Paramount+ has announced new episodes of the documentary series “Behind the Music” — featuring Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma — will premiere on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Additionally, seven remastered episodes spotlighting iconic artists Boyz...
Diane Warren On Writing A Song About Female Empowerment For ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ – Sound & Screen
Diane Warren’s songwriting job for Tell It Like a Woman was simple: create a hymn for female empowerment. “We tend to beat ourselves up a lot,” the veteran tune scribe said during a panel at Deadline’s Sound & Screen event. “Every now and then you have to just give yourself some f*cking applause, give yourself some love, give yourself some respect. Give it to yourself before you give it to someone else.” Tell It Like a Woman is comprised of seven segments directed by female directors from different parts of the world. Genres include drama, comedy, docudrama and animation. “They...
‘Pinocchio’: Alexandre Desplat on Songwriting With Guillermo del Toro and Using Only Wood Instruments (EXCLUSIVE)
“I always like to find an ensemble of instruments that reflect the film or soul of the film,” the composer tells Variety as he shares two exclusive cues from the movie. “Geppetto’s a woodworker, and Pinocchio is made of wood.”. More from Variety. Guillermo del Toro on...
Black Star: 5 Things To Know About Rap Duo Reuniting To Perform On ‘SNL’ This Week
“Hi, I’m Dave Chapelle. This week, I’m hosting SNL, with musical guests Black Star on an episode that’s so Black, it’ll be on BET!” said Dave in one of the promos for the Nov. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live. After cracking up Ego Nwodim and Black Star, Dave assured viewers that the show would air on NBC as scheduled. However, his other claim may be true, considering the lyrical content woven throughout Black Star’s verses and rhymes.
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best
"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes $28 Million in Previews
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has earned $28 million in Thursday previews. It ranks as the No. 15 highest preview haul ever, and it opens in 4,396 total theaters Friday. As the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” which took in $25 million...
The Party Film Sales Debuts Trailer for IDFA Competition Title ‘Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Party Film Sales has debuted the trailer (below) for Alexander Abaturov’s “Paradise,” premiering in IDFA’s International Competition. The film is produced by Rebecca Houzel for French outlet Petit à Petit Production in co-production with Abaturov for Sibériade, Luc Peter for Intermezzo Films and ARTE France Cinéma.
How Ray J Built His Headphone Brand
"You may know Ray J as a rapper, singer, or reality TV star, but you may not know that over the years he’s made a number of business deals in the tech world. His most recent venture is Raycon, a headphone company that promises affordable tech. He sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about his strategy, how he built the brand, and how his star status impacts his business."
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
WGA East and FilmNation Entertainment Set Second NY Screenwriting Fellowship
The WGA East and FilmNation Entertainment announced that applications are now open for the second New York Screenwriting Fellowship, which is designed to support underrepresented, early-career screenwriters based in New York City. The NY Screenwriting Fellowship is a weekly intensive that will run from early April through August 2023. Eight...
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their tears discreetly from moments that touched them.”
Gallagher, Comedian Known for Smashing Watermelons, Dies at 76
Gallagher, the inventive prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died Friday of organ failure, his former manager Craig Marquardo confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Gallagher had been in hospice care in California after suffering multiple heart attacks in recent years. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher...
Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, Bruce Springsteen, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, standout tracks from the new albums by Rauw Alejandro, Wizkid, and Bruce Springsteen, as well as great new songs by Rihanna, Julia Michaels, Nas. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.
Broadway’s Playbill Joins Twitter Exodus Citing Platform’s “Hate, Negativity, And Misinformation”
Playbill, the monthly magazine that serves as official programs for Broadway, most of Off Broadway and other arts institutes, is signing off Twitter for good, citing the platform’s “greatly expanded” tolerance for “hate, negativity, and misinformation.” “As a respected news outlet for the Broadway community, we feel we can no longer continue to utilize a platform where the line between actual news and insidious rhetoric has become blurred beyond recognition,” the company said today in a statement. The announcement was made today by Philip S. Birsh, Playbill Chairman and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh, in a final tweet to...
