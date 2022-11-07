ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerton, AZ

Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B3wuF_0j23x4Ah00

85350 Sports & Pizzaria under investigation by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona.

On October 28, 2022, the Somerton restaurant was suspended from its liquor license and closed its premises to the public until further notice said DLLC.

According to DLLC, the restaurant went under investigation for alleged violations of Arizona liquor law due to the licensee not fulfilling specific requirements.

The licensee, M. Valenzuela had a requirement to protect the public health and safety of a customer when they should have known the danger to the person said the press release.

DLLC mentioned the licensee did not intervene by notifying law enforcement officials or breaking up an act of violence at the restaurant.

The licensee also did not report the serious act of violence that happened at the restaurant to law enforcement said DLLC.

Here are DLLC's preliminary findings of fact:

  • The City of Somerton Police Department (CSPD) was dispatched to the restaurant for an ongoing fight between two males with handguns present on or about October 22, 2022.
  • Based on interviews with witnesses and a videotape of the events, this is what the investigation revealed:
    • The restaurant's employees were drinking alcohol while on duty.
    • Customers were also in possession of alcohol after 2:30 a.m.
    • Two men were fighting at the restaurant.
    • Another man pulled and brandished a handgun during the fight and struck another customer with the gun who was trying to stop the fight.
    • A woman also exhibited a handgun during the fight.
    • The man with the handgun suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when holstering his gun.
    • The licensee, M. Valenzuela who was at the restaurant told CSPD that nothing happened.
    • However, there was video evidence that M. Valenzuela was at the restaurant during the fight and did try to break it up.
    • Apparently, M. Valenzuela picked up a shell casing and tried to hide the fact that the gun was discharged.

85350 Sports & Pizzaria is located at 346 West Main Street, Somerton, Arizona.

The post Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers

Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

First ‘Uniquely Yuma’ bus shelters installed

The City of Yuma, the City’s Clean and Beautiful Commission, and Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) unveiled new bus shelters today that aim to provide riders reprieve from the weather while also serving to promote Yuma in an attractive manner. The new shelters were installed on both sides of...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020

(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
SOMERTON, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KOLD-TV

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Border Traffic Plan OK’d by Calexico Council

CALEXICO — A new traffic management plan that will close off portions of southbound traffic heading to Mexico from Second Street and add more traffic controllers near the border was unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 7. During a special meeting of the Calexico City Council meeting, interim Police Chief...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Arizona governor’s race still too close to call

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims

CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
CALIPATRIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

New California Highway Patrol captain takes command of the El Centro Area

EL CENTRO — Brandon Shipwash has been appointed as the new Captain of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Area. The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective November 01, 2022. Captain Brandon Shipwash previously commanded...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy