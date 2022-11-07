Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed

85350 Sports & Pizzaria under investigation by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona.

On October 28, 2022, the Somerton restaurant was suspended from its liquor license and closed its premises to the public until further notice said DLLC.

According to DLLC, the restaurant went under investigation for alleged violations of Arizona liquor law due to the licensee not fulfilling specific requirements.

The licensee, M. Valenzuela had a requirement to protect the public health and safety of a customer when they should have known the danger to the person said the press release.

DLLC mentioned the licensee did not intervene by notifying law enforcement officials or breaking up an act of violence at the restaurant.

The licensee also did not report the serious act of violence that happened at the restaurant to law enforcement said DLLC.

Here are DLLC's preliminary findings of fact:

The City of Somerton Police Department (CSPD) was dispatched to the restaurant for an ongoing fight between two males with handguns present on or about October 22, 2022.

Based on interviews with witnesses and a videotape of the events, this is what the investigation revealed: The restaurant's employees were drinking alcohol while on duty. Customers were also in possession of alcohol after 2:30 a.m. Two men were fighting at the restaurant. Another man pulled and brandished a handgun during the fight and struck another customer with the gun who was trying to stop the fight. A woman also exhibited a handgun during the fight. The man with the handgun suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when holstering his gun. The licensee, M. Valenzuela who was at the restaurant told CSPD that nothing happened. However, there was video evidence that M. Valenzuela was at the restaurant during the fight and did try to break it up. Apparently, M. Valenzuela picked up a shell casing and tried to hide the fact that the gun was discharged.



85350 Sports & Pizzaria is located at 346 West Main Street, Somerton, Arizona.

