Jeff Saturday's Recent Tweet About Colts' Week 10 Opponent Goes Viral

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A week ago at this time, nobody could have imagined Jeff Saturday would be working as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Including, it appears, Saturday himself.

Indianapolis' hiring of the former center and current ESPN analyst to replace the fired Frank Reich has generated a lot of headlines and reactions on Monday.

One of the most comical developments is that Saturday, in his football analyst role, recently criticized the team he will make his coaching debut against this week.

"Raiders look horrible," Saturday tweeted.

Saturday tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders "look horrible" during their 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week Eight. The Colts will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday.

Saturday better hope the Raiders don't use his tweet as bulletin board material. Even though the Raiders have struggled this season at 2-6, his Colts team doesn't need the odds stacked against them any more.

Not only has Saturday never spent any time as a coach at either the college or NFL level, no one on his staff has ever called plays for an NFL team. The Colts have lost three straight games and averaged just 9.7 points per contest during that span, including a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.