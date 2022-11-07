Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Evander Kane injury update: Oilers winger to miss three to four months after slicing open wrist on skate
Evander Kane is going to be out three to four months after receiving surgery on his wrist, the Oilers announced on Wednesday. He will be placed on long-term injured reserve. The Edmonton winger suffered a scary injury on Tuesday night that left his wrist bleeding heavily. Kane was fighting for the puck with Tampa Bay's Philippe Myers, who pushed Kane and caused him to fall.
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases heartbreaking statement about Mitchell Miller
BOSTON -- The victim of Mitchell Miller's bullying has released his first statement since the controversial prospect was signed -- and then had his contract rescinded -- by the Boston Bruins.A lot has come to light about the bullying that Miller put Isaiah Meyer-Crothers through, and it's clear that it was not just the one incident that the Bruins highlighted in their release to announce the signing. In his statement, Meyer-Crothers said that he was bullied by Miller since the first grade, which included both physical bullying and racial slurs.While Mitchell and his camp have tried to say that the...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON OILERS RELEASE UPDATE ON EVANDER KANE + TEAMMATES' POST-GAME REACTIONS
The Edmonton Oilers have released the following update on forward Evander Kane:. "After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening." Kane has his wrist slashed accidentally by the skate of Patrick Maroon...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Rival executive comments on Bruins' Mitchell Miller fiasco
BOSTON -- As soon as the Bruins announced the signing of Mitchell Miller, the reaction from Boston fans was impossible to miss. So much so, in fact, that the team announced just two days later that it was "parting ways" with the controversial prospect.Around the league, front offices obviously took notice of the fiasco. And one fellow executive was taken aback by the way the situation played out in Boston."One of the biggest unforced errors I've seen in my two decades working in this sport," an NHL executive texted ESPN's Emily Kaplan.That perspective certainly adds to the confusion of why,...
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Sabres' Zamboni stalls, delays intermission, gets towed off the ice by another Zamboni
You don't see this every night. During the second intermission of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, there was a delay due to a Zamboni malfunction. The Sabres' Zamboni stalled as it was cleaning the ice at KeyBank Center between the second and third period and actually had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.
NBC Sports
Miller's bullying victim speaks after Bruins' botched signing
This story originally appeared on NBC10 Boston. Days after the Boston Bruins signed a prospective player who'd been convicted of bullying as a teenager then dropped him amid intense backlash, the person who was bullied has released a statement. In it, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers insists he's not friends with defenseman Mitchell...
NBC Sports
Bergeron gives heartfelt explanation of 'special bond' with Marchand
You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
Classmate Bullied by Mitchell Miller Releases Statement
Boston rescinded its contract offer to the 20-year-old after receiving significant backlash.
Charlie McAvoy To Make Season Debut For Bruins Thursday Vs. Flames
After playing coy about whether he’d play Thursday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Calgary Flames, head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters that McAvoy would return to the lineup. McAvoy underwent shoulder surgery in June and had a recovery timeline of six months. Much like Brad...
Cassidy Speaks on Golden Knights' Road Win Over Toronto
The Vegas Golden Knights were able to extend their win streak with a come-from-behind victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Flames To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Jersey
One skillful competitor will walk away with a special prize after Thursday’s Bruins-Flames matchup. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Boston’s home game against Calgary can compete to win a signed Patrice Bergeron jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Front Office Embarrassment, Marchand & More
It was a week of success on the ice for the Boston Bruins, but it was a bad look off the ice for management. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a conversational signing, a milestone for one of their top players, a reunion between former teammates and coach, and much more.
NBC Sports
What we've learned about the Bruins one month into 2022-23 NHL season
Many expected the Boston Bruins to stumble out of the gate to begin the 2022-23 NHL season. Injuries to key players such as Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk would be too much to overcome early on. David Pastrnak's lack of a contract extension would be a distraction. David Krejci might not be an elite playmaker anymore at age 36 after taking a year off from the NHL.
NBC Sports
Watch: Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas reunite in heartwarming scene
Some bonds run deeper than basketball, and that's certainly the case with Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas. Smart and Thomas were teammates for two and a half seasons in Boston, where I.T. was traded to the Celtics midway through Smart's rookie year in 2014-15. The Thomas-era Celtics formed an identity as a scrappy underdog that made it all the way to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals behind Thomas' historic season.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
