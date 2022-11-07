ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement

On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony. According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."
Detroit News

Trump knew of alleged tax dodge, trial testimony suggests

Donald Trump himself was aware of allegedly abusive tax practices at his company, testimony at the criminal fraud trial of two Trump Organization business units suggested. Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney was asked by a prosecutor on Thursday whether longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had spoken with the former president about reducing Weisselberg’s salary -- and giving him perks instead -- to lower his tax liability.

