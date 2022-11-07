Read full article on original website
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement
On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony. According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."
Detroit News
Trump knew of alleged tax dodge, trial testimony suggests
Donald Trump himself was aware of allegedly abusive tax practices at his company, testimony at the criminal fraud trial of two Trump Organization business units suggested. Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney was asked by a prosecutor on Thursday whether longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had spoken with the former president about reducing Weisselberg’s salary -- and giving him perks instead -- to lower his tax liability.
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
How many election deniers won? Where 'the big lie' paid off (and didn't) in the midterms
Although some races were still too close to call, prominent election deniers in these states have had mixed results in Tuesday's midterm elections.
