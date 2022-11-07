Credit card borrowers slip back into pre-pandemic habits, TransUnion says — here’s how to pay off your debt

The 2022 midterm election results are rolling in, and like it or not, betting markets are already turning an eye toward the 2024 race for the White House. Votes were still being counted Tuesday night when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide election win sent shock waves through election speculators, catapulting the governor past former President Donald Trump to the top of the betting odds.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO