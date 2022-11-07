Credit card borrowers slip back into pre-pandemic habits, TransUnion says — here’s how to pay off your debt

Read full article on original website
Oreo maker Mondelez pulls ads from Twitter over concerns about hate speech following Musk takeover
Oreo maker Mondelez is among many companies pullings ads from Twitter over concerns of hate speech following the company's takeover by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
Fannie Mae's new rent reporting program helps renters build credit
Fannie Mae introduced a new rent reporting program that will allow renters to build credit and could open a path to homeownership.
Democrats' 'newest megadonor' plummets on Election Day, forced to sell crypto company to biggest rival
Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX considered the Democrats’ "newest megadonor" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, reportedly saw around $6 billion of withdrawals within 72 hours before Tuesday morning, forcing him to sell the company to its biggest rival on Election Day. Reuters reported that Changpeng...
Stuart Varney on FTX 'collapsing': Trust in cryptocurrencies is fading fast
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Binance refusing to bail FTX out of its collapse, arguing trust in cryptocurrencies is "fading fast." STUART VARNEY: When you use the word "collapse" in the financial world, you're talking serious stuff. Well, that word is being used...
Biden says there's no 'guarantee' country will 'get rid of inflation'
President Biden said he can't "guarantee" his administration will be able to "get rid of inflation" during a press conference on Wednesday.
Amazon's Rivian electric vans now making deliveries in 100 cities
Amazon is electrifying the holiday season. Not with lights, but with its growing fleet of Rivian electric delivery vans (EDVs). Amazon, which is a major investor in Rivian, now has more than 1,000 EDVs in operation in more than 100 U.S. cities. The announcement comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings,...
Biden asked whether Elon Musk is 'threat' to national security, says relationships 'worth being looked at'
President Biden on Wednesday said that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his technical relationships with other countries should be looked at, though he would not say the social media platform’s CEO was doing anything wrong. During a press conference at the White House, a reporter asked Biden...
Many Americans concerned about inflation’s impact on insurance coverage — here’s how to avoid underinsurance
Many Americans are worried that rising costs could mean their insurance coverage is no longer adequate, a recent VIU by HUB survey said.
Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report
U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
Florida man acquires $4.4 million in COVID relief, spends money on exotic cars, DOJ says
A Florida man faces charges of fraud after allegedly obtaining more than $4 million in COVID relief funds illegally and using the money to purchase cars.
DeSantis overtakes Trump in 2024 betting markets as midterm election results pour in
The 2022 midterm election results are rolling in, and like it or not, betting markets are already turning an eye toward the 2024 race for the White House. Votes were still being counted Tuesday night when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide election win sent shock waves through election speculators, catapulting the governor past former President Donald Trump to the top of the betting odds.
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
Arizona voters pass ballot initiative cracking down on so-called 'dark money'
Voters in Arizona passed a ballot initiative on Tuesday known as the "Voters’ Right to Know Act" that will crack down on so-called "dark money" in elections.
Businesses in Long Beach threaten to move if violence, rampant drug use are not cleaned up
Public safety issues in Long Beach, California, are sparking concern among prominent business owners who are threatening to leave if crime and drug use issues aren't addressed.
Midterm election results? Markets are more worried about the Federal Reserve
Wall Street investors are paying more attention to the Federal Reserve than to midterm elections as they try to gauge what will happen next for the markets.
Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff during a meeting.
Fed may need to hike interest rates above 6% to crush inflation, Larry Summers says
Stubbornly high inflation could force the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates above 6%, the highest in more than two decades, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. The U.S. central bank has embarked on one of the fastest courses in history to raise borrowing costs and slow the...
VIDEO: Tyson Foods CFO arrest for public intoxication, trespassing after found asleep in stranger's home
Tyson Foods' new chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he was discovered by police asleep in the bed of a stranger.
Inside the collapse of crypto exchange FTX: Everything you need to know
The sudden downfall of crypto exchange FTX came after Binance backed out of an acquisition deal earlier this week, causing customers to flee the exchange.
