Blockchain Association Files Amicus Brief in SEC Lawsuit Against Ripple
Blockchain Association announced that it has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. This case, which is just one in a long line of SEC efforts to regulate by enforcement, highlights the SEC’s efforts “to cement and legitimize its overly broad interpretation of the Howey test.”
Shotgun Wedding. Following News that Binance will Acquire FTX, Representative Patrick McHenry Says Congressional Action Needed
Following the news that Binance will acquire FTX.com due to liquidity problems, Congressman Patrick McHenry, the ranking Republican member on the House Committee on Financial Services, has issued a statement that there is a need for Congressional action. McHenry has long been supportive of Fintech in general, including the emerging...
