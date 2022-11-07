ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Daily Cardinal

Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged

In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
WISN

Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
PASADENA, CA
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WDIO-TV

Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ November 10th

With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for November 10th are from Mitchell Anderson, Toni and Austin Lonetto, Colton Lund, Jaida...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
1520 The Ticket

Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

