Look: Deer crashes into school office in Wisconsin
A deer caused chaos at a Wisconsin school office when it jumped through a window into an office with two employees inside.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Daily Cardinal
Down the drain: Money Wisconsin misses by keeping cannabis caged
In early November, Dane County residents voted in favor of marijuana legalization in a non-binding referendum — for the third time in eight years. Dane County residents aren’t alone. A Marquette Law School poll from October found 64% of Wisconsinites support legalization, continuing a six-year streak of broad support for marijuana legalization in Wisconsin.
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
WISN
Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WDIO-TV
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ November 10th
With fishing seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and hunting seasons beginning, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for November 10th are from Mitchell Anderson, Toni and Austin Lonetto, Colton Lund, Jaida...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Wisconsin
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Does Tony Evers' win expose Republican gerrymandering in Wisconsin?
Think about this: The same statewide voters who gave Democrat Gov. Tony Evers his second term in office on Tuesday also voted to keep Republicans in control of Wisconsin's State Assembly and Senate.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents rush to buy lottery tickets amidst $1.9 billion jackpot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One lucky winner could win the world’s largest Powerball prize. It has climbed up to $1.9 billion. The record-breaking jackpot had people rushing to their nearest gas station to get the winning numbers. Kwik Trip Assistant Store Leader Sarah Schabel says the surplus of people...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)
UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Election Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Election results!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lemon Law won’t cover man’s camper; 'Rolling pile of troubles'
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man calls his new camper "a rolling pile of troubles." He wrote to FOX6 News after discovering a well-known consumer protection law doesn’t protect his purchase. Alex and Heidi Grob make cherished families memories on the road. They’ve taken their sons to...
