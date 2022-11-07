Read full article on original website
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players To Unlock Heirloom Weapons For Free
The recent launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse has introduced some new features to the game, including stickers, a UI overhaul, and the ability to send gifts to your friends. But when so many new game mechanics are implemented at the same time, bugs are bound to pop up here and there. Most are irritating at best and game-breaking at worst, but every once in a while, a truly unique one appears, like the newly reported bug that unlocks Heirloom Weapons free of charge.
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Forspoken - Deep Dive: Exploring Athia | PS5 Games
The world of Athia has been afflicted by a corrupting force known as the Break, and Frey’s ability to venture into these blighted areas unscathed proves to be invaluable to the surviving Athians living in Cipal. Frey has plenty of ways to keep her hands full while searching for a way home to New York, including some very intriguing points of interest to explore. Get a glimpse at some of the numerous endeavors Frey can take on while exploring Athia in Forspoken.
10 Minutes of Atomic Heart Boss Fight Gameplay
Check out 10 minutes of an intense boss fight in Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart releases on February 21, 2023 on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Halo Infinite Winter Update: Forge, Co-Op, Achievements, And More
How to play co-op You'll need to select Campaign from the Main Menu to play online co-op with a friend--or three. Once you've done that, scroll down to Invite Friends. After selecting it, a list of all your friends will appear in-game where you can invite the ones who you want to play with.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Overhauls Battle Pass System
Activision has revealed the roadmap for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this inaugural season of content brings a major overhaul to how Call of Duty's battle pass works. While it sounds unnecessarily complex, it also should help players get the items they want faster. Call...
CoD: Warzone DMZ Mode - Everything We Learned From The Live Reveal
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Modern Warfare 2: Season 1, and the game launches with Call of Duty's new DMZ extraction mode. Activision has been light on the details, but content creators were able to livestream gameplay of DMZ during a reveal event on November 9. Here we break down everything we learned about DMZ from the event.
God Of War Ragnarok Crafting Guide
God of War Ragnarok is a bigger--and arguably better--game than its 2018 predecessor, and one way to measure its scale is in the crafting menu. There is a lot more to do in this regard, with more customization options, more resources to find, and more builds to focus on when seeking to cater Kratos' kit to your preferred playstyle. It's a lot, so we've built out this crafting guide to help you grasp it as quickly as possible--that ought to give you more time for all the hacking and slashing, arguing with your son, etc. Here are our Ragnarok crafting tips.
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
Death Stranding Clears 10 Million Players Worldwide
Kojima Productions has announced that over 10 million players have played Death Stranding since the original version's release exactly three years ago on November 8, 2019. This milestone accounts for all versions of the game and across all platforms it was released on, including subscription services such as PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass. The original Death Stranding was first released on PlayStation 4, and then 505 Games published the PC version in July 2020. This version was also released on PC Game Pass this past August.
PlayStation Plus Games Catalog For November 2022 Revealed
PlayStation Plus has a new November roster, with 20 new games available across Extra and Premium starting November 15. Headlining the list are multiple Kingdom Hearts titles, Rainbow Six Siege, and Skyrim. If you're looking to catch-up or try out Kingdom Hearts games, November sees not one, not two, but...
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Overview: New Maps, Battle Pass, Raid, And More
November 16 is a big day for Call of Duty, as it's the day that Warzone 2.0 releases and also the day that Modern Warfare II's first major update arrives with the launch of Season 1. In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what's new in Season...
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
Fake Gaming "Blue Tick" Accounts Are Making Twitter Even More Chaotic
A verified Twitter account used to be proof that your identity was genuine, but since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform, things have changed for the worse. Anyone with $8 to spare can unlock the desirable blue tick icon next to their account name, which has led to a series of fake verified accounts popping up online.
How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More
If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
God of War Ragnarok: All Berserker Gravestone Locations
You'll have quite a lot of side quests to complete as you explore the nine realms found in God of War Ragnarok. Known as Favors, these optional objectives can sometimes actually be an extremely important part of your gear and weapon progression. One such Favor is "Fit for a King," which you'll start during the Main Quest "The Word of Fate." This Favor requires you to seek out Berserker Gravestones across the nine realms and defeat the Berserker bosses within. There are 10 total Berserker Gravestones, but some of them feature multiple bosses at one time, so be prepared for a serious showdown.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Going Offline For 12 Days With 2.0 Launch; Maps Removed, Content Doesn't Carry Forward
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launching on November 16, fans of the original Warzone might be wondering what's going to happen to that title going forward. Activision has now revealed the details, confirming in a blog post that it will be rebranded Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, and the game is losing a number of features and functionality. Activision also confirmed that any cosmetic items you may have purchased for the original Warzone will not carry forward to the new title.
DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
Call of Duty fans were pleasantly surprised yesterday when Infinity Ward held an invite only Warzone 2.0 event. Call of Duty creators like CouRage, ModernWarzone, NoisyButters and more played the game for their audiences and showed off a lot of what was detailed in the most recent Call of Duty blog post. This includes loadouts, various points of interest, and 3rd person mode.
