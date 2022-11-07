Read full article on original website
Raritan Valley Community Freaked Out By Increasing Amount Of Monstrous Warehouses
Warehouses have begun popping up in one Somerset County community — and some residents have had their fill. A group of concerned citizens who live in a 55+ community of about 2,000 residents in Franklin Township held a rally on Thursday, Nov. 10 in protest of the monstrous developments.
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results
A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
New Jersey Globe
Hunterdon Republicans hold four countywide offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept all four Hunterdon County contests for county office, with four incumbents winning re-election and Republicans maintaining their 5-0 majority on the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Frederick W. Brown scored a fifth term, leading Democrat Dominick Puzio, a career law enforcement officer,...
njspotlightnews.org
Mercer County voting-machine glitch now part of a criminal investigation
Election Day is over but there’s still no call in the race for Trenton’s mayoralty or a handful of council seats that were up for grabs in the capital city. The contentious mayoral race is playing out amid dysfunction within the city government’s current leaders — and a delay in vote counting after a malfunction with ballot scanners across Mercer County.
Was it criminal? NJ law enforcement investigates major voting machine mess-up
The investigation into the voting machine snafu in Mercer County continues, and it may be several days or longer before we know exactly what happened, and why those machines were not able to tabulate votes on Election Day, forcing poll workers to hand out sharpies and paper ballots to voters.
roi-nj.com
The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased
The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
N.J. election results 2022: Sussex County
Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 28,021 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of November 9. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County GOP: Taxpayers win again in Hunterdon County with Republican victories
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Republican victories in Hunterdon County on November 8 are not only a win again for the taxpayers, but also an endorsement of the Republican leadership team that has helped to make the county one of the safest, healthiest, and best places to live in the country, Hunterdon County Republican Chairman Gabe Plumer said.
Hugh Moore Park facility that’s critical to shad program damaged by storm. Funding sought.
For decades, the Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Association (DRSFA) has been a friend of area anglers and conservationists, with the volunteer-run organization working hard to support American shad conservation and restoration efforts on the Delaware River, as well as promote shad fishing and its recreational and economic-related benefits to the region.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say
Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say. The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
thevalleyledger.com
Unofficial Election Results are now available – Northampton County
Elections Office staff began posting the results from the mail-in and absentee ballots at approximately 8:30PM on November 8th. Results from the polls will be uploaded as they come in. The unofficial results are available on the Northampton County website at: https://www.northamptoncounty.org/CTYADMN/ELECTNS/Pages/default.aspx. “I want to thank our Elections Office staff,...
Important water safety update for Central NJ residents
Residents in Ewing, Hamilton, Hopewell, Lawrence and Trenton continue to express concern and ask questions about the quality of their tap water after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection initiated direct operational oversight at Trenton Water Works last month. The action was taken after years of contamination problems at...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex chicken ordinance sent to Planning Board
Sussex Borough Mayor Edward Meyer on Nov. 1 reported that he sent a proposed chicken ordinance to the borough Planning Board and officials plan to put a hold on enforcement while the ordinance is considered. The borough is basing its draft ordinance off a similar passed by Ogdensburg in early...
New Jersey Globe
Sussex Republicans hold three county offices
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans in Sussex County, one of the most Republican counties in the state, have easily held three county offices. As of 1:12 a.m., Republican Commissioner Jill Space (35%) and Republican State Committeeman Bill Hayden (32%) lead Democrats Damaris Lira and Camila DiResta (both 17%).
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
