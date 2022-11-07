ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Tennessee-Georgia Football Drew More Viewers than World Series

College football’s biggest game of the season thus far is now the most-viewed — and it outdrew a major sports championship on the same day. On Saturday, Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee averaged 13.1 million viewers — making it the most-watched college football game of the season across any network and most-watched Tennessee-Georgia game on record (since 1997).
Under Armor Rebounds With $1.57B Quarter ￼

Under Armour got back on track for the second quarter after lackluster results earlier this fiscal year. The athletic apparel and equipment retailer generated $1.57 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, which ended Sept. 30. That’s a 2% increase year-over-year, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.55 billion. Apparel...
World Series TV Viewership Nearly Reached All-Time Low

Viewership numbers indicate Major League Baseball’s showcase event still faces big challenges. Outside of the neutral-site 2020 World Series during the COVID pandemic, Astros-Phillies was the least watched World Series on record, according to Sports Media Watch. Fox and MLB would argue this year’s TV viewership was positive given...
FTX Acquisition Could Reverberate Around Sports World

FTX was mum about the potential impact of its high-profile sports deals after Tuesday’s announcement that the crypto exchange would be acquired by rival Binance Holdings. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed the Binance acquisition amid fears a run on FTX could have threatened the exchange’s solvency. Bankman-Fried wrote...
FTX Collapse Hits Miami Heat, Brady, Curry

The fall of a crypto giant is causing reverberations across the sports world. Crypto exchange FTX is scrambling for around $8 billion — including $4 billion just to stay solvent — after rival exchange Binance backed out of a deal to acquire it. The fall of FTX will...
The NFL Remains King of TV Despite Thursday Decline

The NFL was the dominant player on American television during the first half of the 2022 season — even if “Thursday Night Football” streaming depressed overall viewership. Through Week 9, NFL games averaged 16.2 million viewers. That’s down 4% from 16.8 million viewers at the same point...
