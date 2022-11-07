College football’s biggest game of the season thus far is now the most-viewed — and it outdrew a major sports championship on the same day. On Saturday, Georgia’s 27-13 win over Tennessee averaged 13.1 million viewers — making it the most-watched college football game of the season across any network and most-watched Tennessee-Georgia game on record (since 1997).

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO