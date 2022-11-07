Bing Crosby Racing Season kicks off at Del Mar racetrack Friday

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club begins its Bing Crosby Racing Season on Friday, according the club’s event calendar .

The season is set to run from Nov. 11 through Dec. 4 with a full lineup of events, including Uncorked: Wine Fest on Nov. 12 and the first-ever Brunch & Brews event on Nov. 19. A Thanksgiving Brunch is also scheduled for Nov. 4.

With the kick off date being Veterans Day, the club said free admission will be granted to those with a military ID.

Those who want to attend a race can choose between trackside tables, grandstand seating, general admission and more. A full list of ticketing options can be found here .

Gates will at 11 a.m. on Friday at Del Mar racetrack, which is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

