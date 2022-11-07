Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, formerly of the “Mother Ship,” as he likes to say, reported earlier this weekend that the San Diego State Aztecs are looking to make it official as the eleventh member of the Pac-12 Conference, following the announced departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins over the summer. The reporting was quickly debunked, but it’s worth reminding that all of this goes back to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ decision to phone the SEC for a future home as soon as 2024.

