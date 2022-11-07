ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Daily News: Let the conference realignment rumors fly

Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, formerly of the “Mother Ship,” as he likes to say, reported earlier this weekend that the San Diego State Aztecs are looking to make it official as the eleventh member of the Pac-12 Conference, following the announced departures of the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins over the summer. The reporting was quickly debunked, but it’s worth reminding that all of this goes back to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners’ decision to phone the SEC for a future home as soon as 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
d1sportsnet.com

Colton Vasek flips commit to Texas

4 star edge Colton Vasek has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas. The 6-5, 225 pound Wasek, from Westlake High School in Austin TX, originally chose Oklahoma over 38 offers in August. He is rated the No. 17 edge in the 2023 class and No. 127 overall. Updated November...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball announces 2023 signing class

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball and head coach Jerritt Elliott announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent in the class of 2023. The Longhorns will be adding middle blocker Nya Bunton, outside hitters Jordyn Byrd and Sydney Helmers, setter Ella Swindle and right side Auburn Tomkinson.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

AUSTIN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
atasteofkoko.com

27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Israel and Watson will head to a December runoff in the race to elect Austin's next mayor

More than half of Austin voters could not agree on one candidate to be the city’s next mayor, so voters will return to the polls in a month to determine the winner. Celia Israel had 40% of the vote and Kirk Watson had 35%, according to unofficial results. Because both are just shy of the more than 50% of votes needed to secure office, the two will face off in a runoff election Dec. 13.
AUSTIN, TX
