ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalizationprofiles.org

TILT Holdings Brings Coda Signature, Award-Winning Maker of One of Colorado’s Top Cannabis Chocolate Bars, to Massachusetts

Expected to Launch in the Commonwealth First Quarter of 2023, Coda is 9th Brand Partner to Join TILT’s Portfolio. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it has partnered with Coda Signature (“Coda”), one of the cannabis industry’s leading infused chocolatiers, to launch the brand in Massachusetts. Expected to be available in the state within the first quarter of 2023 and in Ohio soon after, Coda is the ninth brand to join TILT’s wide ranging brand portfolio that celebrates BIPOC- and women-owned brands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
legalizationprofiles.org

4Front Ventures Diversifies Brand and Product Portfolio in California; Adds Bloom Farms to Offering and Launches Island Mini Infused Prerolls

Adds beloved California brand Bloom Farms to 4Front’s growing portfolio. Introduces new Island Mini Infused Prerolls following success of classic 2.5g infused offering. PHOENIX – 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that it has expanded its offerings in California with the addition of the Bloom Farms and Bloom Farms Wellness brands (collectively, “Bloom Farms”) to its portfolio following the closing of the acquisition which took place in the third quarter of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
legalizationprofiles.org

Heritage Cannabis Poised to Grow U.S. Revenue Stream as Missouri Vote Passes Amendment to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that the recent vote to legalize cannabis in the state of Missouri is expected to have positive impacts on its recently launched U.S. strategy to enter medical and recreational legalized states in the U.S. using an asset light approach in partnership with existing local license holders.
MISSOURI STATE
legalizationprofiles.org

TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson’s Premium Cannabis Brand Continues Expansion of Its Global Footprint With Launch in Alaska

NEW YORK — TYSON 2.0 (“The Company”), legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, announced today the continued expansion of its global footprint with its entry into Alaska. In partnership with Cold Creek Extracts, premier Alaska-based CBD and THC manufacturer, TYSON 2.0...
ALASKA STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you

The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
legalizationprofiles.org

Cookies Welcomes East Coast Cannabis Brand Gumbo Into Cookies Family, Debuts New Cultivar in CA

Black-Owned Cannabis Company Gumbo Becomes 8th Cookies Brand, With Hot Cultivar Madison Square Gumbo Launching Across California. SAN FRANCISCO — A new partnership between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and trend-setting cannabis company Gumbo is bringing a new cultivar to all Cookies and Lemonnade locations across California beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The highly anticipated, exclusive Madison Square Gumbo cultivar—a hybrid of Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon yielding euphoric, uplifting effects, and fruity, earthy flavors and aromas—represents the first of many anticipated collaborations between Cookies and Gumbo.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy