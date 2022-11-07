Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
legalizationprofiles.org
TILT Holdings Brings Coda Signature, Award-Winning Maker of One of Colorado’s Top Cannabis Chocolate Bars, to Massachusetts
Expected to Launch in the Commonwealth First Quarter of 2023, Coda is 9th Brand Partner to Join TILT’s Portfolio. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it has partnered with Coda Signature (“Coda”), one of the cannabis industry’s leading infused chocolatiers, to launch the brand in Massachusetts. Expected to be available in the state within the first quarter of 2023 and in Ohio soon after, Coda is the ninth brand to join TILT’s wide ranging brand portfolio that celebrates BIPOC- and women-owned brands.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
legalizationprofiles.org
4Front Ventures Diversifies Brand and Product Portfolio in California; Adds Bloom Farms to Offering and Launches Island Mini Infused Prerolls
Adds beloved California brand Bloom Farms to 4Front’s growing portfolio. Introduces new Island Mini Infused Prerolls following success of classic 2.5g infused offering. PHOENIX – 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that it has expanded its offerings in California with the addition of the Bloom Farms and Bloom Farms Wellness brands (collectively, “Bloom Farms”) to its portfolio following the closing of the acquisition which took place in the third quarter of 2022.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
hot969boston.com
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
legalizationprofiles.org
Heritage Cannabis Poised to Grow U.S. Revenue Stream as Missouri Vote Passes Amendment to Legalize Recreational Cannabis
TORONTO — Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that the recent vote to legalize cannabis in the state of Missouri is expected to have positive impacts on its recently launched U.S. strategy to enter medical and recreational legalized states in the U.S. using an asset light approach in partnership with existing local license holders.
Powerball Quic Pic ticket worth $1M sold in Massachusetts, nine won $50,000
One Powerball Quic Pic lottery ticket is worth $1 million, and nine tickets won $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts for Monday's record jackpot.
legalizationprofiles.org
TYSON 2.0, Mike Tyson’s Premium Cannabis Brand Continues Expansion of Its Global Footprint With Launch in Alaska
NEW YORK — TYSON 2.0 (“The Company”), legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, announced today the continued expansion of its global footprint with its entry into Alaska. In partnership with Cold Creek Extracts, premier Alaska-based CBD and THC manufacturer, TYSON 2.0...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Have you received your Mass. tax refund yet? MassLive wants to hear from you
The Baker administration is in the process of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to eligible Bay Staters across Massachusetts. The refunds, which will equate to about 14% of a taxpayer’s personal income tax liability, were triggered by a controversial tax cap law, known as Chapter 62F. It hamstrung a separate sweeping relief measure on Beacon Hill that would have delivered permanent tax cuts, such as expanded child care and dependent care tax credits.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Question 3 fails, signaling a win for chain liquor retailers and a loss for package stores
Question 3 was a desperate measure by package stores to try to stop chain liquor retailers from edging them out of the market. Massachusetts voters weighed in on the state’s liquor laws Tuesday night, saying no to Question 3. The ballot question would’ve expanded certain liquor licenses while capping...
WBUR
Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races
Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
legalizationprofiles.org
Cookies Welcomes East Coast Cannabis Brand Gumbo Into Cookies Family, Debuts New Cultivar in CA
Black-Owned Cannabis Company Gumbo Becomes 8th Cookies Brand, With Hot Cultivar Madison Square Gumbo Launching Across California. SAN FRANCISCO — A new partnership between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and trend-setting cannabis company Gumbo is bringing a new cultivar to all Cookies and Lemonnade locations across California beginning Monday, Nov. 14. The highly anticipated, exclusive Madison Square Gumbo cultivar—a hybrid of Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon yielding euphoric, uplifting effects, and fruity, earthy flavors and aromas—represents the first of many anticipated collaborations between Cookies and Gumbo.
Nicole Timeline: When will Massachusetts feel impacts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what Hurricane Nicole could mean for western Massachusetts.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Yes on Question 2: Massachusetts passes dental insurance regulations
Massachusetts is the first state in the nation to mandate consumer dental protections. Massachusetts voters have passed ballot Question 2, making the state the first in the country to introduce a uniform rule for a “medical loss ratio” for dental insurance. The Associated Press called the race early...
WCVB
Powerball drawing mints new millionaire in Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A ticket worth $1 million was sold by a market in Quincy. The record-setting Powerball jackpot was won by a player in California.
