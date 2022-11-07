Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Highland Lakes barbershops ready for No-Shave November and beyond
Across the Highland Lakes, men are putting down their razors, letting their beards go bushy and their mustaches grow massive for No-Shave November. Coming on the heels of a pink October, No-Shave November is a hairier cancer awareness month. “The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing...
dailytrib.com
Picayune-KBEY Food Drive collects thousands of dollars and pounds of food
The 11th annual Picayune-KBEY Food Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 9, collected $9,452 and 4,965 pounds of food, which will be given to The Helping Center of Marble Falls and LACare in Burnet. KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Operations Manager Ben Shields manned a mobile station and broadcasted live from the...
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
dailytrib.com
New owners of Antlers Inn and Grand Central plan upgrades, preservation
The Antlers Inn and Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland are under new ownership as of Nov. 3. Two couples from Austin began negotiations with the previous owners of both in July and finalized the purchases last week. The new owners plan changes for both but will preserve and protect the...
travelawaits.com
9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
dailytrib.com
Operation Christmas Child sends boxes of joy around the world; donation deadline Nov. 20
First Baptist Church of Marble Falls is the local drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child donations. This seasonal collection is an extension of the nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, which sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world. Collection week is Nov. 14-20. First Baptist Church, 901...
Cedar park, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
New retreat site officially opens in Dripping Springs
, Camp David Retreat celebrated its opening as the newest adventure vacation location with an open house and ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event, held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, brought together family, friends and chamber members to commemorate the special occasion for the retreat. Camp David Retreat is a vacation rental that offers two unique options. One is an authentic cowboy bunkhouse with a full kitchen and two full bathrooms, sleeping 16 guests in its eight bunk beds. The second offering is a lone star lodge with four ensuite bedrooms — which can...
Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park
Ben Mouton opened Mouton’s Southern Bistro in Leander in early 2012. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) After more than 10 years in business, owner Ben Mouton has fresh plans for Mouton’s Southern Bistro’s Leander and Cedar Park locations. An expansion of the Cedar Park location is expected to be...
austinmonthly.com
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie
On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open first San Marcos restaurant
The $500,000 chicken spot is expected to open in 2023.
Sharks Burger branching out to Buda with new location
A new location of Sharks Burger is set to open soon in Buda. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) A new location of family-owned Sharks Burger is set to open at 16649 S. I-35, Buda. The location is under construction and will be inside of a convenience store with an attached fuel canopy.
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
Missing elderly woman in Round Rock found safe
RRPD said the 75-year-old woman, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Sunrise Road near East Old Settlers Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
