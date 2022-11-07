ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dailytrib.com

Highland Lakes barbershops ready for No-Shave November and beyond

Across the Highland Lakes, men are putting down their razors, letting their beards go bushy and their mustaches grow massive for No-Shave November. Coming on the heels of a pink October, No-Shave November is a hairier cancer awareness month. “The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing...
BURNET, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Best Things To Do In Beautiful Marble Falls, TX

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Marble Falls, Texas, is nestled in the rolling hills of Central Texas, also known as the Texas Hill Country, and is surrounded by many prestigious lakes, state parks, natural wonders, and dozens of wineries and breweries. It’s located about a 1-hour drive northwest of Austin and 1.5 hours from San Antonio.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
High School Football PRO

Cedar park, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mason High School football team will have a game with Hearne High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

New retreat site officially opens in Dripping Springs

, Camp David Retreat celebrated its opening as the newest adventure vacation location with an open house and ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event, held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, brought together family, friends and chamber members to commemorate the special occasion for the retreat. Camp David Retreat is a vacation rental that offers two unique options. One is an authentic cowboy bunkhouse with a full kitchen and two full bathrooms, sleeping 16 guests in its eight bunk beds. The second offering is a lone star lodge with four ensuite bedrooms — which can...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX
fox7austin.com

Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
AUSTIN, TX

