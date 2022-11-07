ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
osoblanco.org

What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained

Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA All-Star brutally disses Ben Simmons

A former NBA All-Star is taking all of the shots that Ben Simmons will not. Speaking this week on MSG Network, ex-sharpshooter Wally Szczerbiak, who is now an analyst for the New York Knicks, absolutely ripped into the Brooklyn Nets star Simmons. It all began when Szczerbiak was asked who he believes is the most overrated player in the NBA today.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants

The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllClippers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers

The Battle of LA part two is coming and while both teams won't be fully healthy, the Lakers look like they'll be healthier than the Clippers. The latest injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers has both Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) listed as probable to play. LeBron James just missed Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, so he should be well-rested against the LA Clippers. The team also has Lonnie Walker IV listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

