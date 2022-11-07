Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
New York Post
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
Philadelphia 76ers Unveil 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms
Take a look at the 76ers' 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms, which celebrate the history of basketball in Philly.
Ex-NBA All-Star brutally disses Ben Simmons
A former NBA All-Star is taking all of the shots that Ben Simmons will not. Speaking this week on MSG Network, ex-sharpshooter Wally Szczerbiak, who is now an analyst for the New York Knicks, absolutely ripped into the Brooklyn Nets star Simmons. It all began when Szczerbiak was asked who he believes is the most overrated player in the NBA today.
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding antisemitic posts and his suspension
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
Dodgers News: LA Picks Up Intriguing Utility Piece from Miami
The Dodgers add some depth at the outset of the 2022-2023 offseason.
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Anthony Davis to Bulls for Zach LaVine
We’re only about a month into the 2022-23 NBA season and the trade rumors are already swirling. In Sunday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast”, Simmons stated that there’s been ‘buzz’ that Lakers star Anthony Davis is available for trade. “There’s some buzz,...
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants
The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
The Battle of LA part two is coming and while both teams won't be fully healthy, the Lakers look like they'll be healthier than the Clippers. The latest injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers has both Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) listed as probable to play. LeBron James just missed Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, so he should be well-rested against the LA Clippers. The team also has Lonnie Walker IV listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.
