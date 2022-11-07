ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Hill, FL

villages-news.com

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene

A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
UMATILLA, FL
WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
WESH

Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
BUNNELL, FL

