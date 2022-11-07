Read full article on original website
Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach. Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation. The damage...
fox35orlando.com
'Next thing I know I was laying on the floor': Florida gas station employee says she was attacked by customers
Holly Hill police are looking for two women caught on camera attacking a gas station employee in Holly Hill. FOX 35 News spoke with the victim, 56-year-old Robyn Shannon. Shannon said it all started after she got the customer’s order wrong. She admitted she was talking back but didn’t think things would turn physical.
villages-news.com
Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza
A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence. She had been arrested Feb. 4...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
click orlando
19-year-old beat relative to death, badly hurt another in Flagler County home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One man was beaten to death and another is badly hurt after a 19-year-old relative visiting Flagler County from Georgia attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Luke Ingram Wednesday morning at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast. Investigators said...
UPDATE: Eastbound I-4 reopens in Seminole County after 2 hurt in rollover crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash has part of the eastbound I-4 shut down for several hours Friday morning. I-4 is now reopened in Seminole County. Seminole County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled during the collision. Officials said...
Motorcyclist burned on 75% of his body in gas station fire shares his story
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Jean Barretto doesn’t know if he will ever ride a motorcycle again. He spends most of his days in bed after 75% of his body was burned in February. The injuries happened after an encounter with county deputies. While riding his motorcycle, he was followed by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chopper to an Orange County gas station, where he was tackled by law enforcement. This encounter caused the gas to spill from his bike. Barretto was then tased after being tackled.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fugitive captured while ‘engaging in black magic ritual,’ Florida sheriff says
A “black magic ritual” was interrupted when someone called 911 to report a man was behaving unusually and “burning unknown items” behind a Florida shopping mall, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. It happened late Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the European Village in Palm...
click orlando
Man shot, killed near Umatila; Lake County detective ask for tips in investigation
UMATILLA, Fla. – Lake County detectives are investigating a shooting death that happened near Umatilla Tuesday. According to a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 38000 block of Merrell Ave., Tuesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane,...
10NEWS
2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake
CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
click orlando
Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
Deputies: Flagler County man charged with murdering family member, battering another
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Georgia man is under arrest after Flagler County deputies say he brutally murdered a family member and battered another early Wednesday morning. Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, GA, was arrested for second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, Daytona Beach Shores police began evacuating more structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion fromTropical Storm Nicole, which is still miles off land. Among the complexes were Twin Towers, St. Kitt's, Marbella, Pirates Cove and Sunglow Resort. Several...
ocala-news.com
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
click orlando
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of friend, 17, at Casselberry home, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his friend at a Casselberry home in July, according to police. The Casselberry Police Department said Hunter Michael Hill faces a manslaughter charge stemming from the shooting of Isaiah Santiago, 17. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
villages-news.com
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WESH
Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
