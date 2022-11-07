ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Prop 29 Results: Push For Dialysis Clinic Requirements Is Defeated Again

Proposition 29 would have created new requirements for kidney dialysis clinics that provide life-sustaining treatment for people suffering from chronic kidney disease. If the ballot measure had passed, kidney dialysis clinics would have been required to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours.
Anaheim Mayor And City Council Races: What We Know So Far

The latest election results can be viewed here. This story will be updated when NPR or the Associated Press have made calls on the results. When a race is called, it is not a projection. As AP notes, such a call is only made "when AP is fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory."
Mission Viejo City Council Election: What We Know So Far

The latest election results can be viewed here. This story will be updated when NPR or the Associated Press have made calls on the results. When a race is called, it is not a projection. As AP notes, such a call is only made "when AP is fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory."
Measure H Results: What We Know So Far About Pasadena’s Rent Control Initiative

With rent hikes outpacing wage growth in many parts of California, cities that have never had rent control are now passing new limits on rent increases. This election, voters in Pasadena will decide whether their city adopts rent control through Measure H, an initiative that would cap annual rent hikes and implement new eviction protections.
Prop 31 Results: Will Flavored Tobacco Be Banned In California?

Chocolate, cotton candy, cinnamon roll, menthol. Those are just some of the flavors of tobacco products that Proposition 31 would make illegal for stores and vending machines to sell in California. Did LAist help you vote?. If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a...
The Election Results, So Far, Are In.

