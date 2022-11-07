Read full article on original website
LA City Attorney Results: What We Know So Far In The Race Between Hydee Feldstein Soto And Faisal Gill
The next city attorney steps right into a scandal in City Hall over a leaked tape of a racist conversation between three councilmembers and a labor leader who were meeting to discuss redistricting. The two candidates are both considered to be outsiders and their perspectives on the role of the...
Prop 29 Results: Push For Dialysis Clinic Requirements Is Defeated Again
Proposition 29 would have created new requirements for kidney dialysis clinics that provide life-sustaining treatment for people suffering from chronic kidney disease. If the ballot measure had passed, kidney dialysis clinics would have been required to have at least one physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during all treatment hours.
Anaheim Mayor And City Council Races: What We Know So Far
The latest election results can be viewed here. This story will be updated when NPR or the Associated Press have made calls on the results. When a race is called, it is not a projection. As AP notes, such a call is only made "when AP is fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory."
Mission Viejo City Council Election: What We Know So Far
The latest election results can be viewed here. This story will be updated when NPR or the Associated Press have made calls on the results. When a race is called, it is not a projection. As AP notes, such a call is only made "when AP is fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory."
Measure H Results: What We Know So Far About Pasadena’s Rent Control Initiative
With rent hikes outpacing wage growth in many parts of California, cities that have never had rent control are now passing new limits on rent increases. This election, voters in Pasadena will decide whether their city adopts rent control through Measure H, an initiative that would cap annual rent hikes and implement new eviction protections.
Prop 31 Results: Will Flavored Tobacco Be Banned In California?
Chocolate, cotton candy, cinnamon roll, menthol. Those are just some of the flavors of tobacco products that Proposition 31 would make illegal for stores and vending machines to sell in California. Did LAist help you vote?. If you used LAist reporting to vote during this midterm election, please make a...
The Election Results, So Far, Are In.
Measure C Results: What We Know So Far About The LA County Cannabis Tax
California legalized recreational cannabis use and purchase among adults in 2016, but it is up to each locality in the state to decide whether and how to legalize and tax the sale of marijuana within their city boundaries. More Election Results. City of Los Angeles. L.A. County. California propositions. More...
LA County Measure A Results: What We Know So Far About The Measure To Remove The Sheriff for Just Cause
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in August to place a proposed charter amendment on the November ballot that would give the board the power to remove an elected sheriff from office by a four-fifths vote for criminal conduct or repeated failure to do their job. Measure A...
Wet Weather Could Continue Through Wednesday, Bringing Much-Needed Moisture To Dry SoCal Areas
