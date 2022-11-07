BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Little Theatre will usher in the holiday season with a modern-day Christmas classic filled with holiday cheer and hilarious hijinks. “Elf the Musical,” based on the 2003 hit film starring Will Ferrell, will be presented Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. The show was originally set for last year but was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-related issues, and ticket money refunded.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO