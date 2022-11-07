Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
The Village of New Washington holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas
NEW WASHINGTON—The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
crawfordcountynow.com
Modern-day Christmas classic returns to B.L.T. stage
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Little Theatre will usher in the holiday season with a modern-day Christmas classic filled with holiday cheer and hilarious hijinks. “Elf the Musical,” based on the 2003 hit film starring Will Ferrell, will be presented Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. The show was originally set for last year but was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-related issues, and ticket money refunded.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Chamber names Mizick-Miller Business of the Year
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner Thursday evening at The Loft in Pickwick Place. The 97th annual dinner celebrated past achievements and looked forward to the upcoming year. Bucyrus City Councilman Brenton Potter, the owner of The Tattoo Factory, was named The Young Professional of the...
Galion Inquirer
Crawford Co. Veterans Hall of Fame to induct seven into Class of ‘22
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On Friday, November 11, 2022 the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame will induct seven veterans into the Class of 2022. The ceremony will be held at Bucyrus High School at 7PM on that day. The speaker will be David A. Riedel Lieutenant Colonel United States Marine Corps retired. The county high school bands will play various numbers along with other speakers.
crawfordcountynow.com
Robert L. Parker
Robert L. Parker, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:24pm in the emergency room at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Bob was born on January 13, 1953 in Bucyrus to Edgar “Bud” Parker and Mary (Louis) Parker Frost, both of whom are deceased. He married Carol Bursa on December 15, 1979 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she survives.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own words
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he’s been that and so much more. Mike is a consumer advocate, a community leader, a civil rights defender — a champion of truth. There...
Mail theft scam: How paying your bills through the mail could cost you thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Your personal information could be in the hands of thieves running an underground criminal operation, making millions of dollars each month. As 10TV's Andrew Kinsey uncovered, you could be a victim and have no idea until the damage is already done. "I'm flabbergasted, it's going to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow County health levy passes
MOUNT GILEAD — The one countywide issue on the ballot Tuesday, the Morrow County Health Department levy, passed 7,073 to 5,954. It is a renewal for a .5 mill for 10-year levy. Services are for public health programs including communicable diseases, food safety, environmental safety, public health nursing and health education.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
hometownstations.com
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Richland County’s tourism economy bounces back
MANSFIELD—As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region. According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total visitor spending...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mary A. (Day) Nye
Mary A. (Day) Nye age 76 of Hillsboro, TN, and formerly of Upper Sandusky died Oct. 3, 2022. She was born Jan. 1, 1946 to the late Hugh A. and Betty Jean (Egger) Day. She married Steven R. Nye on June 30, 1990, he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2013. Surviving is a son Mark (Sonya) Holdcraft, and a daughter Kimberly Gottfried, grandchildren Carrie (Brent) Cornwell, Tanner Gottfried, Tyler (Sierra) Holdcraft, Caleb Holdcraft, great grandchildren William and Hadlee Cornwell, Eberly Cornwell and Rayna Cornwell. She is preceded in death by a brother Larry Day and a sister Kay Day.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio State Marion honors six at inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame
MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion recently inducted six members into its Alumni Hall of Fame during an inaugural ceremony held Thursday, November 3, at 6 p.m. in Maynard Hall’s Guthery Community Room. The awards program honored outstanding alumni who have contributed significantly to their profession, the campus, and the community.
crawfordcountynow.com
Margaret Ann (Smith) Kin
Margaret Ann (Smith) Kin passed away Sunday morning, November 6, at her home near Kirby, Ohio. She was 91 years old. Margaret Ann, was born September 8, 1931 to Carl Michael and Pauline “Margaret” (Homan) Smith, of Tiffin, who proceeded her in death. She was the last of a family of seven children: brothers Carl Michael Smith, Jr. and Thomas E. Smith, and sisters Evelyn L Schetter, Kathleen R Scherger, Marilyn R Podach, and Doris J Wise.
peakofohio.com
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Body found on Ohio road was there for hours, police say
Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.
