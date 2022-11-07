ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After subpar games from C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker, who's the Heisman Trophy favorite now?

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

With three games left in the 2022 college football regular season, the Heisman Trophy race remains up in the air.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is seemingly out of the picture in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who heads into Week 11 with +3,000 odds to take home the trophy. Thus a new winner is likely set to be crowned in New York City on Dec. 10.

Here's a look at the four leading candidates to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy per Tipico Sportsbook, and what each of their resumes are heading into the final three games of the regular season.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: +170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7DQn_0j23qood00
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs past Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) on the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud didn't find success in the passing game in Ohio State's 21-7 win against Northwestern .

Navigating 30 mph winds and rain, Stroud recorded only 76 passing yards and no touchdowns — the first time, as a starting quarterback, that he has failed to eclipse 100 passing yards or fail to throw a touchdown — completing only 10 of his 26 pass attempts. He also added a career-high 79 rushing yards on six carries.

But the Ohio State quarterback remains the betting favorite for the Heisman in multiple sportsbooks, including Tipico (+170), Draft Kings (+180), FanDuel (+180) and BetMGM (+175).

Through nine games, Stroud has 2,453 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 67.9% of his 249 pass attempts after finishing fourth for the trophy in 2021 behind Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker: +280

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRxlR_0j23qood00
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker tries to escape a tackle by Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker didn't turn any heads against Georgia.

In Tennessee's 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs , Hooker was limited to 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception for an offense that didn't score its first touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Heading into Week 11, Hooker is the consensus second-place favorite for the Heisman, earning +280 odds from Tipico and Draft Kings, while FanDuel and BetMGM each have him at +300.

In nine games, Hooker has 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions, completing a career-high 71% of his 252 pass attempts. He's also added four rushing touchdowns and 355 rushing yards on 91 carries.

Michigan RB Blake Corum: +750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUzyH_0j23qood00
Michigan running back Blake Corum rushes against Rutgers during the first half on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Noah K. Murray, AP

Blake Corum continued his pitch to be the best running back in college football Saturday.

The Michigan running back recorded 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines' 52-17 win against Rutgers . Corum now has six consecutive games of 100 yards or more and has scored in each of Michigan's nine games in 2022.

The 5-foot-8, 210-pound running back is the consensus third betting option for the Heisman, coming into Week 11 with +750 odds from Tipico and Draft Kings sportsbooks, while FanDuel sportsbook and BetMGM have Corum at +600 odds.

For an award that has not had a running back winner since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015, Corum has prompted whispers with 1,224 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns in nine games.

USC QB Caleb Williams: +750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Jdr4_0j23qood00
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against California during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy) The Associated Press

While Stroud and Hooker struggled, USC quarterback Caleb Williams continued to shine.

Williams threw four touchdowns in the Trojans' 41-35 win against Cal with 360 passing yards and a 63.4% completion rate on 41 pass attempts. He added a rushing touchdown with 37 rushing yards on seven carries.

While Williams has 32 total touchdowns compared to one interception through nine games, along with 2,742 passing yards, he remains either tied with Corum for third or sitting in fourth place in the Heisman race, earning +750 odds from Tipico sportsbook, +700 odds from Draft Kings sportsbook and +800 odds from both FanDuel sportsbook and BetMGM.

Other betting leaders for the Heisman

  • Oregon QB Bo Nix: +900
  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: +1,500
  • North Carolina QB Drake Maye: +1,500
  • LSU QB Jayden Daniels: +2,000
  • Alabama QB Bryce Young: +3,000
  • TCU QB Max Duggan: +4,000
  • UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: +6,000
  • Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs: +9,000

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: After subpar games from C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker, who's the Heisman Trophy favorite now?

