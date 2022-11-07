ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
Odell Beckham Jr. mentions four potential NFL landing spots

Odell Beckham Jr., who remains an NFL free agent wide receiver, told Complex Sports that he has been contacted by "general managers of the top teams" but is insistent on finding a "home" after a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams that concluded with a Super Bowl LVI victory. Beckham, who tore his ACL in the championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals, has not played this season but is expected to return to the field in the near future.
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
49ers face hurdle in OBJ chase as Jones hints Cowboys' interest

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumors are beginning to heat up as the receiver nears a return to the field after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win. 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the possibility of pursuing the veteran receiver in a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco.
Terrible luck: 49ers CB Jason Verrett out with torn Achilles, ending his season

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Days before the team expected him to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon during Wednesday practice, ending his season, the team revealed Thursday.The team tweeted about the season-ending injury Thursday afternoon.Verrett, who began practicing with the team this week and was expected to speak to the press Thursday, tore his Achilles the day before at practice. He was expected to play cornerback along with Charvarius "Mooney" Ward against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday night.San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan had expressed excitement...
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more

Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
