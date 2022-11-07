Read full article on original website
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
WJCL
Police searching for suspect who stole dog from Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update: 5:45 p.m.Savannah police say they are investigating a case where a man is accused of stealing a dog. It happened earlier this week. In fact, just in the last few hours, someone found the dog but not the man. Update 3 p.m.: Frida has been...
Chatham County PD re-opens portion of Highway 80
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department says that it has re-opened a previously closed portion of Highway 80. According to police, there is standing water in the roadway at the Bull River Bridge on Highway 80 that made the roadway previously impassable.
WJCL
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
Police searching for missing Garden City man
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
Georgia police still searching for missing 20-month-old baby 1 month after disappearance
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week marked one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing. Police believe the little boy’s body is in a landfill. The search for him is the most extensive in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. The case, which started as a report of a kidnapping is now […]
WJCL
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
Police enforce ordinances to limit protestors outside of Quinton Simon’s home as search continues
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A new sign went up in front of the home where Quinton Simon was last seen. It is there as a warning to protestors after Chatham County police promised to return peace to the neighborhood. A ‘No Loitering’ sign now stands right in front of the home where the toddler […]
Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
wtoc.com
People displaced by Garden City apartment fire say they were without water for weeks prior
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people are without a home today after Wednesday’s fire at an apartment complex off Highway 80 in Garden City. People living at Azure Cove say they have lost everything in this fire. “I instantly went to panicking,” Neveah Williams said. Building number...
wtoc.com
Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Garden City on Wednesday. It took hours for fire crews from Garden City and Savannah to put out a building engulfed in flames at Azure Cove Apartments on Highway 80. People came home to...
WTGS
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
WJCL
Have you seen him? Savannah Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing pre-teen. 12-year-old Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as 5'3", 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and blue shirt. If you...
WJCL
Apartment fire leads to traffic backups in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Wednesday headlines. Traffic is backed up in Garden City as firefighters put out an apartment fire. U-S 80 West Bound is seeing major backups as of 7 p.m. There is also heavy traffic on Kessler Avenue and Old Louisville Road. Garden City Fire...
WJCL
Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
wtoc.com
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
WJCL
Tropical Storm Nicole: Police reopen Highway 80 after high tide leads to flooding
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Conditions Thursday morning on Highway 80. Update 11:18 a.m.: The highway has reopened. Initial report: Water from high tide has forced officials to close Highway 80 to Tybee Island. According to Chatham County Police, standing water in the road has made it impassable.
wtoc.com
Landfill search for Quinton Simon will be suspended due to impacts from Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The landfill search for the remains of Quinton Simon will be suspended from Thursday through Sunday due to possible impacts from Nicole. The landfill search began on Oct. 18.
WJCL
Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
