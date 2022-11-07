ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police searching for missing Garden City man

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6. According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested for shooting at multiple vehicles in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting up two cars and a box truck last Friday night. According to Savannah Police, the shooting occurred on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of West Duffy Street, just blocks from Forsyth Park. Jacques Pope, 31, is facing multiple charges including possession of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Garden City on Wednesday. It took hours for fire crews from Garden City and Savannah to put out a building engulfed in flames at Azure Cove Apartments on Highway 80. People came home to...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Apartment fire leads to traffic backups in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Wednesday headlines. Traffic is backed up in Garden City as firefighters put out an apartment fire. U-S 80 West Bound is seeing major backups as of 7 p.m. There is also heavy traffic on Kessler Avenue and Old Louisville Road. Garden City Fire...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: 2 people hurt in overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 27-year-old Savannah man has been arrested in connection to an early morning double shooting. The shooting happened near Jefferson Street and W. St. Julian Street on Sunday at around 1:45 a.m. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
SAVANNAH, GA

