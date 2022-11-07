Read full article on original website
Related
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
adidas Originals’ EQT 93 Sandal Gets a Brown Makeover
Adidas Originals has dived back into its archives and presented a fresh addition of its EQT 93 Sandal — and this time it is available in a brown colorway. The new sandal delivers an all-new feel to the slip-on silhouette and is bringing a slight shine of Summer to the Winter season. Designed with a breezy construction, the sandal arrives with textile fabrications and airy overlays in mesh. Furthermore, the EQT is hit with an all-over brown hue and also features an adjustable foot strap designed to keep the foot sturdy.
Luka Dončić's Jordan Luka 1 Arrives in "White/Blue" and "White/Red"
Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a solid start to the NBA season. However, the league isn’t the only place the 36 points per game superstar is thriving. Dončić launched his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand earlier this year. Since then, various colorways, including a collaborative Quai 54 look, have launched. As Jordan Brand rolls out its various basic team colorways, the Jordan Luka 1 finds itself in two classic looks.
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
Clarks’ ATL Trek Combi Designed to Take on Any Terrain
Clarks Originals has just presented its latest trail shoe, the ATL Trek Walk Waterproof White Combi, and it’s one of the brand’s most innovative trail shoes to date. Recently, Clarks unveiled its “Lockhill Oxblood Combi” sneaker, taking inspiration from New York’s shoe scene from the 1990s. The shoe combined a selection of bright colors with a modernized footbed for extra comfort — and this new ATL Trek shoe is more of the same.
The Nike Dunk Low LX Receives a Black and Cream Suede Makeover
Following the reveal of the “Pink Foam” iteration, has added yet another colorway to the suede dominant Dunk Low. The shoe gives a slightly more luxurious take on the Peter Moore-designed classic with its material. This low-top offering sees the popular silhouette completely constructed with suede. Bone-colored suede...
Saucony Resurrects Its ProGrid Triumph 4 Retro Runner
Back in the 2000s, Saucony was at the height of the running world and its ProGrid Triumph 4 — which was released in 2007 — was one of its champion styles. Now, the retro runner is set for a Winter 2022 return in two epochal colorways, “White/Silver” and “Lemon/Chrome.”
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Desert"
The Jordan Brand is expanding its lineup of low-tops with its Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. This time, the shoe is released in a desert-inspired color scheme for the upcoming Spring season. The Air Jordan 1 arrives in a desert, black and sail colorway. The shoe is constructed with an...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Surfaces in "Vachetta Tan"
As the Fall season starts to pick up, is releasing another premium edition in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. The latest edition of the low-top shoe sees the Air Force 1 Low arrive in premium tan nubuck leather uppers. The wheat and tan hues are seen all along the shoe, as it is constructed with mixed leather and waxed laces. The entire upper including the Swoosh and lining are all the same color, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and outsole to round out the two-tone design.
Nike Gives the Dunk Low a Sweet "Pink Foam" Makeover
Since the Dunk’s return to dominance in the world of footwear, has presented the sneaker in countless iterations. Its incredible variety in colorways and styles has provided fans plenty of options in selecting the perfect pair for themselves. As releases set to launch next year have already began surfacing, there’s still many Dunk releases to go before the year’s end. Adding to this, yet another Dunk Low has been revealed by the Swoosh, this time in “Pink Foam.”
99percentis Teams With Gr8 and Nike for a Tear-Away Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collab
It’s been 40 years since debuted the Air Force 1 to the world, and to pay respects to one of its most iconic sneaker offerings, the brand has filtered it through a plethora of brand partners and designers to create their own special renditions. The Swoosh recently tapped UNDEFEATED to reinterpret the model with a full patent leather build, and now the brand is traveling overseas to link up with 99percentis and Gr8 to deliver an Air Force 1 Mid collaboration.
Woolrich's "Made in the USA" Collection Renovates the Label's Archival Flannels
Coined “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company,” Woolrich has been making flannel shirts for more than 190 years. Honoring its centuries-spanning history, the outerwear imprint has called on its archives of distinguished American design codes for a capsule of flannels titled “Made in the USA.”. The Fall/Winter 2022...
Bogey Boys Goes All-In With Its Latest Capsule
‘s outfit Bogey Boys has upped the ante with its newest capsule, The Vegas Collection, a spin on the close relationship between golf and gambling. Nine items constitute this line, including polos, tees, hoodies, and Sin City themed accessories with dancing game dice and a drop shadow Bogey Boys spell-out logo.
Juxtapositions Define Dior's Spring 2023 Menswear Campaign
‘s Spring 2023 runway show showcased “California Couture,” enlisting ERL for a collection injected with teenage angst and the irreverence of skateboarding culture. Now, with help from the photographer Rafael Pavarotti, Kim Jones has told his latest seasonal story for the Spring 2023 campaign which stars none other than Robert Pattinson.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 9060, sacai x. LD Waffle, and more footwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with a plethora of bag styles and fall-winter clothing for week 95. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique...
Swiss Watch Start-Up ID Gèneva Debuts Dissolving Compostable Seaweed Watch Box
ID Genève – a sustainable watch brand that already uses a mycelium-based alternative to polystyrene packaging and leather-alternative straps made from discarded grape skins and stalks from the Italian wine industry – now uses Notpla Rigid watch boxes from London-based start-up, Notpla. Once customers have safely taken...
Junya Watanabe Goes Full Punk for Reimagined Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Succeeding Baracuta’s borderless collaboration with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, the British imprint is uniting with legendary Japanese designer and Comme des Garçons affiliate Junya Watanabe for his reimagined take on the brand’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Watanabe’s experimental identity is unmistakably presented at every seam, designed with a deconstructed feel...
Dr. Martens’ "Leopard Pack" Unleashes Your Inner Animal
Dr. Martens has just presented its new “Leopard Pack” and it’s the brand’s latest move in increasing its experimental iterations across its mainline silhouettes. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we move into the colder months, the footwear giant has dropped a cozy style designed with furry fabrications and heavy-set leather, fresh from presenting a flurry of winter-ready styles such as its Jorge Shearling shoe.
