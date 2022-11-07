As the Fall season starts to pick up, is releasing another premium edition in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1. The latest edition of the low-top shoe sees the Air Force 1 Low arrive in premium tan nubuck leather uppers. The wheat and tan hues are seen all along the shoe, as it is constructed with mixed leather and waxed laces. The entire upper including the Swoosh and lining are all the same color, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and outsole to round out the two-tone design.

11 HOURS AGO