Kim Kardashian Rocks Balenciaga On The Red Carpet After Denying Pete Davidson Reunion — Photos

Source: mega

Silver and foxy!

Multi-hyphenate mogul Kim Kardashian recently stunned fans with her silver tresses, turning heads after hitting the blue carpet in an avant-garde, skin-tight gown over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 5, the SKIMS mogul made headlines for her stunning, sultry get-up while attending this year's LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Though the event was presented by Gucci, The Kardashians star looked sleek in a monochrome Balenciaga gown, posing for the paparazzi while sporting the long-sleeved, floor-length black dress, complete with a turtleneck, built-in gloves, and a long train, which trailed onto the carpet behind her.

The reality maven completed her show-stopping look with minimal accessories, donning pair of matching black stilettos and her signature smoky makeup look, her long silver hair worn down her back.

SHUTTING HIM DOWN? KIM KARDASHIAN 'DOESN'T WANT ANYTHING SERIOUS' WITH EX PETE DAVIDSON DESPITE TEXTING HIM 'ALL THE TIME'

Kardashian's star-studded night on the town comes amid rumors that the newly-single makeup maven recently shut down a possible reconciliation with her Saturday Night Live alum ex, Pete Davidson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"They do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot," an insider close with Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 28 said of the former flames.

Though Davidson is still reportedly "holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her," it seems despite speaking "all the time," the Hulu personality allegedly isn't looking to rekindle her romance with the comic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"She doesn't want to string him along," the source continued, claiming that the mom-of-four reportedly thinks her life is "too messy now" for a relationship.

"She doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not," they quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK! Magazine

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.