KCRA.com

Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials...
KCRA.com

Few surprises so far in California's statewide races

Election results so far for statewide races across California appear to be business as usual for Democrats, the party that has dominated state politics for nearly two decades. The first race called on the statewide ticket Tuesday night was the race for governor, minutes after the polls closed. Voters ultimately picked incumbent Gavin Newsom over Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. Dahle conceded the race to Newsom on Wednesday afternoon.
KCRA.com

2022 California Midterm Elections Full Results: Propositions, state, congressional offices and more

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voters across the country cast their choice for elected officials as part of the Midterm Elections on Nov. 8. Follow Election Day live updates here. In California, along with choosing candidates for state, local and federal offices, voters also have a say in whether or not to pass seven statewide measures, also known as propositions, affecting topics from sports betting to kidney dialysis and reproductive rights. The midterms do not include the race for U.S. president or vice president.
CBS San Francisco

Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results

SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. Click here for election results from Bay Area, California    While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.For complete election results: State races resultsState proposition resultsFederal race results Alameda County results  Contra Costa County resultsMarin County results Napa County results -- San Francisco County resultsSan Mateo County resultsSanta Clara County resultsSolano County resultsSonoma County results
eastcountymagazine.org

STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITION OUTCOMES

November 10, 2022 (Sacramento) – California voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion, but soundly defeated legalized sports wagering both on and off tribal lands. They also voted down taxing the rich to bolster wildfire protection, but voted in favor of increasing funding for arts and music education in public schools.
abc10.com

Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
KTLA

California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
KVCR NEWS

California Election Results

View live election results for key contests in California. Information for voters: KVCR's California Elections Page, KQED’s California Voter Guide, CapRadio’s Guide for Sacramento Voters, KPCC/LAist’s Guide for LA Voters, KPBS’s Guide for San Diego Voters.
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
