Why does it take so long to count California votes from the election?
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Are you curious as to why, days after Election Day, some California statewide and local contests remain undecided with many votes still outstanding?. The answer lies in California's elections code which allows county elections officials considerable time to count the ballots. "The county elections officials...
California Democrats vote for Robert Rivas to take over Assembly leadership
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a nearly six-month-long power struggle between two state lawmakers in the Assembly, the California legislature’s lower house is poised to have a new leader next year, but not until June. After a six-hour, closed door meeting among Assembly Democrats, the group unanimously voted to...
Few surprises so far in California's statewide races
Election results so far for statewide races across California appear to be business as usual for Democrats, the party that has dominated state politics for nearly two decades. The first race called on the statewide ticket Tuesday night was the race for governor, minutes after the polls closed. Voters ultimately picked incumbent Gavin Newsom over Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. Dahle conceded the race to Newsom on Wednesday afternoon.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
2022 California Midterm Elections Full Results: Propositions, state, congressional offices and more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voters across the country cast their choice for elected officials as part of the Midterm Elections on Nov. 8. Follow Election Day live updates here. In California, along with choosing candidates for state, local and federal offices, voters also have a say in whether or not to pass seven statewide measures, also known as propositions, affecting topics from sports betting to kidney dialysis and reproductive rights. The midterms do not include the race for U.S. president or vice president.
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
In one of the highest-profile California election results, Proposition 30 failed despite the state's commitment to climate action and its history of taxing the wealthy. But the ballot measure also was complicated and divided Democrats, a recipe for failure.
‘We’ve done everything we can to make it safe, secure and convenient’: California Secretary of State is ready for Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than 24 hours until Election Day, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber detailed what voters should know if they have not yet cast their ballots along with what her office is doing to ensure the election is secure. Weber vows a safe election and says that her message to […]
Tight California races may determine US House control
A string of California U.S. House races remains in play, and the outcome could make the difference in which party controls the chamber next year.
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Voters Decide 2022: Check full California election results
SAN FRANCISCO -- Voters across California and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election some experts have called the most consequential midterms in history. Click here for election results from Bay Area, California While incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to have little trouble getting re-elected, there are a number of important offices in play with the outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races impacting control of Congress next year.For complete election results: State races resultsState proposition resultsFederal race results Alameda County results Contra Costa County resultsMarin County results Napa County results -- San Francisco County resultsSan Mateo County resultsSanta Clara County resultsSolano County resultsSonoma County results
STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITION OUTCOMES
November 10, 2022 (Sacramento) – California voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion, but soundly defeated legalized sports wagering both on and off tribal lands. They also voted down taxing the rich to bolster wildfire protection, but voted in favor of increasing funding for arts and music education in public schools.
Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
California Controller election results; Cohen leads in early returns
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s time in office. California Republicans and their quest to secure their first statewide office in more than a decade could prove to be unsuccessful, according to early returns from the California Secretary of State’s Office. Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the California […]
California Election Results
View live election results for key contests in California. Information for voters: KVCR's California Elections Page, KQED’s California Voter Guide, CapRadio’s Guide for Sacramento Voters, KPCC/LAist’s Guide for LA Voters, KPBS’s Guide for San Diego Voters.
KCRA Today: Catch up on California, national election results; wet weather lingers in Northern California
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
