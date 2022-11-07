ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs City Council to vote on proposed increases for water rates Tuesday

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCVDK_0j23qaST00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Along with an earlier approval to raise natural gas rates but reduce electric rates this winter , Colorado Springs Utilities also proposes to increase water and wastewater rates.

Scott Shirola, manager of pricing and rates for the utility, said Monday that the proposed water and wastewater increases would add around $6 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer; all but 80 cents of the requested increase is for water service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDi3k_0j23qaST00
KRDO

"Inflationary costs is why we need the increase," he explained. "We haven't had to raise water or wastewater rates since 2020. Even when you add the increase in natural gas rates and the decrease in electric rates, the overall monthly residential bill will increase only 2%; so we're glad to be able to ask for rate increases that are lower than inflation."

Helping to keep overall utility rates under control, Shirola said, is that customers use less electricity and water during winter than any other season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398hdE_0j23qaST00
KRDO

The gas and electric rate increases began Oct. 1; the water and wastewater rate increases-- if approved by the City Council Tuesday -- are effective Jan. 1.

Shirola also said that CSU's status as a nonprofit utility makes it easier to keep costs under control.

"We understand that any increase can be significant to our customers," he said. "That's why we also have a number of programs to help people pay their bills, and to conserve energy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1mkx_0j23qaST00
KRDO

City Council President Tom Strand said that he hopes customers will have the proper perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evejA_0j23qaST00
KRDO

"Certainly our labor and maintenance costs have gone up," he said. "So, we have to deal with what's real here. We've got to pay the bills. Please understand that we're trying to keep utility bills as long as we can."

The post Colorado Springs City Council to vote on proposed increases for water rates Tuesday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo West voters approve third attempt at sales tax increase for road improvements on Election Day

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The rural community of Pueblo West will soon have much needed funding for road maintenance, thanks to voter approval of ballot Question 6C on Tuesday. The question to raise the sales tax 1% for the next ten years (beginning Jan. 1 )passed by a margin of 53% to 47%. KRDO The post Pueblo West voters approve third attempt at sales tax increase for road improvements on Election Day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs Planning Commission OKs controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater

A controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side was approved Wednesday by a divided City Planning Commission. The decision followed more than seven hours of debate and discussion in which the amphitheater's developer touted the project's economic and quality-of-life benefits and nearby residents objected to noise, parking and traffic problems they fear the venue would create. Area residents are expected to appeal the commission's decision to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits

El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo voters overwhelmingly approve extending safety sales tax

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo voters approved ballot measure 2B Tuesday, extending a sales tax that funds additional support for local law enforcement. Now, residents will continue paying an additional 0.2% in sales taxes through 2027. According to the city, 75% of people voted to pass 2B. The tax, which...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several areas along West Colorado Avenue between Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, currently in an unincorporated region known as "No Man's Land," have become part of the Colorado Springs city limits for the first time. City of Colorado Springs The City Council voted Tuesday to annex three parcels -- The post Sections of ‘No Man’s Land’ on west end of Colorado Avenue annexed into Colorado Springs Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs annexing 'No Man's Land' gap along West Colorado Avenue

Colorado Springs is working to close a gap, nicknamed "No Man's Land," between the existing city boundary and Manitou Springs along West Colorado Avenue. The unincorporated stretch of Colorado Avenue joining the city starts just east of Ridge Road and runs into Manitou's town boundary west of Columbia Road. It's a stretch that serves several aging motels, a liquor store and Amanda's Cantina and Fonda, a popular Mexican restaurant. It also includes a parcel that runs along Fountain Creek.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The current CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities is set to step down at the end of the year. Monday morning, KRDO confirmed that Aram Benyamin has accepted another job out of Colorado Springs and is resigning from his position with Colorado Springs Utilities. He is set to stay with the The post Colorado Springs Utilities CEO to step down at end of 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pueblo County Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Pueblo County can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, and Pueblo County Sheriff, among others.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy