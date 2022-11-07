Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.

The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials."

Shortly thereafter, school districts in St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties announced that its schools would also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties were already scheduled to be closed Friday because of Veterans Day.

All extracurricular activities, events and sports scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

After-school services will continue at district-operated elementary schools Tuesday.

Schools in the three districts will remain open Tuesday.