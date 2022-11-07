ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana Officially Tips Off 2022-23 Season Against Centenary

By Louisiana Athletics
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuN5y_0j23qYdt00

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball officially opens its 109 th season of intercollegiate play on Monday when it plays host to in-state opponent Centenary at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game, which will follow the women’s game between Louisiana and Houston, will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL 96.5 FM, 103.3 FM, 1420 AM, and worldwide on the Varsity Network.

Louisiana, the Sun Belt Conference preseason favorite, returns eight letter-winners from last year’s team which reached the championship game of the SBC Tournament. Junior Jordan Brown, the preseason SBC Player of the Year, returns to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns after leading the team in both points (15.3) and rebounds per game (8.6).

Preseason All-SBC selection Kobe Julien also returns for head coach Bob Marlin’s Louisiana squad along with starters Greg Williams, Jr., and Kentrell Garnett. Local products Jalen Dalcourt and Joe Charles started a combined 11 games last season for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Michael Thomas and Isaiah Richards looking to see increased playing time in 2022-23.

Six newcomers dot the roster highlighted by Junior College All-America guard Themus Fulks. The Ragin’ Cajuns added grad transfer Terrence Lewis II to the roster along with four freshmen – Chancellor White, Vinny Sigona, Kyran Ratliff, and Isaiah Crawford.

The matchup with Centenary, playing the game as an exhibition contest, marks the first between the schools since 2014 when Louisiana posted a 115-59 victory.

After opening the season with the Gents, Louisiana will travel to Asheville, N.C., to compete in the Asheville Championship. The Ragin’ Cajuns will open the four-team MTE event on Friday against Harvard before facing either Elon or East Tennessee in the final game on Sunday.
------------------------------------------------------------
