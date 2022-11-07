ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ql3D5_0j23qXlA00

According to Opelousas Police, all four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of 15-year-old Kentravion George are in custody.

Opelousas Police asking for help to find suspects in fatal shooting

Police said Daylan Wheeler was taken into custody over the weekend during a joint investigation between the Evangeline and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s offices.

When officers determined Wheeler was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation, he was turned over to opelousas Police.

On Monday, November 7, Desment Green surrendered himself to investigators.

Both Wheeler and Green were booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on charges of first degree murder and assault by drive by shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle

A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria man wanted for estimated $5000 theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate an individual wanted in connection with a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 as well...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant

The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant. Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. According to a post on social media, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot after masked assailants hold people at gunpoint in North Pierce Street home in Lafayette

One man was shot and injured after two masked men forced their way into a North Pierce Street home on Monday night. Around 11:50 p.m. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators learned two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A 30-year-old man struggled with the gunmen and was shot, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. According to detectives with LSU Police, the suspect allegedly stole a work truck from LSU’s campus on Nov. 2. The truck was found nearby but was damaged. If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on West End Avenue

The Lafayette Police Department is engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on West End Avenue, as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to an altercation between a male suspect and victim in the 200 block of West End Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and was able to leave the residence, but the armed man remained inside and has refused to exit the home since police arrived, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy