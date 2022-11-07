Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas

According to Opelousas Police, all four suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of 15-year-old Kentravion George are in custody.

Opelousas Police asking for help to find suspects in fatal shooting

Police said Daylan Wheeler was taken into custody over the weekend during a joint investigation between the Evangeline and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s offices.

When officers determined Wheeler was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation, he was turned over to opelousas Police.

On Monday, November 7, Desment Green surrendered himself to investigators.

Both Wheeler and Green were booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on charges of first degree murder and assault by drive by shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com

