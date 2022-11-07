CHARLESTON (WVDN) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service.

The attorney general’s office has received numerous reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link indicating there is an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.

“This is called smishing, and don’t fall for it,” Morrisey said. “Especially with the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams and protect your personally identifiable information.”

A form of phishing, smishing often involves a text message or phone number, according to the USPS.

The deceptive message entices consumers to provide personal identifiable information. Scammers are known to mask the message to make it appear it’s coming from a government agency or reputable financial institution.

The USPS will not send consumers text messages or e-mails without a consumer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link, according to the Postal Service’s website.

Visit the USPS website for more fraud related information.

Anyone who suspects they may have been scammed should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

The post Attorney general warns consumers about postal scam appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .