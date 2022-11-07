ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Annual Cat-Griz blood donation competition underway

By Kierra Sam
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbBy_0j23pU4m00

Help save lives is the message ahead of one of the biggest football games in Montana.

Every year in November, University of Montana and Montana State University fans compete to see who can donate the most blood during the American Red Cross Cat-Griz blood donation drive.

Griz and Cat fans have multiple opportunities to donate. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org .

The first date available for Griz fans to give runs until 5 p.m. on Monday at the Southgate Mall. Griz fans can use the sponsor code GRIZ-CAT-CHALLENGE.

Cat fans can start donating Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Montana State University Student Union Building.

When making an appointment, MSU fans should enter CAT-GRIZ-CHALLENGE on the website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana JCPenney to be converted to ASC, orthopedic clinic

The Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman, Mont., is undergoing a $50 million redevelopment that will turn a JCPenney into a 45,000-square-foot ASC from Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health and a clinic from Ortho Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Nov. 8. The medical pavilion will open in 2023 and is part...
BOZEMAN, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy