Annual Cat-Griz blood donation competition underway

Help save lives is the message ahead of one of the biggest football games in Montana.

Every year in November, University of Montana and Montana State University fans compete to see who can donate the most blood during the American Red Cross Cat-Griz blood donation drive.

Griz and Cat fans have multiple opportunities to donate. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org .

The first date available for Griz fans to give runs until 5 p.m. on Monday at the Southgate Mall. Griz fans can use the sponsor code GRIZ-CAT-CHALLENGE.

Cat fans can start donating Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Montana State University Student Union Building.

When making an appointment, MSU fans should enter CAT-GRIZ-CHALLENGE on the website.