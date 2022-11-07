Teddi Mellencamp Got Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Health is wealth. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has been openly sharing her struggles with melanoma since March of this year. And after an intense round of testing that the reality TV star endured earlier in October, Teddi returned to social media to share the next step in her recovery.

E! News shared the words Teddi shared to Instagram. She wrote, “Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting.”

Included were photos documenting the recent procedure. Teddi revealed she endured further biopsies, in addition to the planned surgeries.

“I had melanomas removed,” Teddi explained. “I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc.”

After the original diagnosis, the health and fitness guru decided to use her platform to spread awareness. Teddi reiterated her commitment to truth in the October 2t6th post. The mother of three wrote, ” I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested.”

Teddi credited her family for being her support system during this trying year. She shares Slate, 10, Cruz, 8, and Dove, 2, with husband Edwin Arroyave .

“I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms,” Teddi gushed. “I [heart emoji] you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course.”

All things considered, Teddi is keeping up a positive front. “I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals,” Teddi said of her commitment to self-care. “Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad.”

Thankfully, Teddi’s proactive nature resulted in the melanoma being detected quickly. On October 11th, the RHOBH alum wrote, “Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma.”

Teddi concluded the post with, “Moral of this story: If a doctor says, ‘Come in every 3 months,’ please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently, a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old.”

Fans and followers posted words of support, as well as some sharing their own health struggles. It’s certainly admirable for Teddi to spread awareness on her established platform. Many also wished her a continued positive recovery trend.

[Photo Credit: John Tsiavis/ Bravo ]

