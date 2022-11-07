ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2571_0j23p76Y00
This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett .

But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now exclusive with Satchel Clendenin . Katie’s new beau is also an L.A. resident who is pursuing a career in acting Us Weekly confirmed . Since their hookup, Satchel has “met some of” Katie’s costars and “hung out with some of her friends.”

In a nod to their 10-year age difference , Katie joked about her “cougar era” during an interview in July.  She told Us Weekly , “You know, [I’m] not [dating] seriously but just like [to] have fun and get out there and, like, flirt and maybe kiss some boys. You know what I mean? Like … I can’t get in a relationship right now.”

At the time, Katie added that her priority was to “just have fun.” “I don’t know, a lot of [the guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too,” she concluded, “I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era. … I can date the young one, [someone] my age and the young one’s dad. So I kind of love that for me.”

Katie is keeping in line with her commitment to “really start prioritizing” her own needs, an admission of what went wrong with her marriage to Tom . “It got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she reflected earlier this year on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away. The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”

It’s a fresh start with Satchel for the original Vanderpump Rules star. Katie and Tom were an item on the show for years. They exchanged unofficial vows in 2016, officated by Lisa Vanderpump , then did a legally binding do-over in 2019.

For his part, Tom accepted Katie’s decision to file for divorce, but not without heaviness in his heart. “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption,” he wrote on social media in March. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

But now, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner has been dipping into the Bravolebrity pool.  He’s been flirting up a storm with Southern Charm beauty Taylor Ann Green . He also reportedly hooked up with Raquel Leviss at co-star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies wedding in August.

Since then, Tom revealed that he doesn’t see a future with Raquel , but he still gushed about James Kennedy’s ex during an appearance on Scheana’s “Scheananigans” podcast.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel ,” Tom opined during the episode . “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. … She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

The future is looking up for Tom and Kate, who are finalizing the proceedings from the $2 million sale of their California home.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATIE’S NEW ROMANCE? DID YOU HAVE A “COUGAR” PHASE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]

The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 8

Pretty Feet
3d ago

Katie should be careful! If he is pursuing an acting career then he isn't with her for the right reasons. They won't last. He is using her for the connections she has. Katie is mean, rude and very full of herself!! Wait until he meets Tequila Katie!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
The List

BravoCon 2022: Shep Rose Makes Bittersweet Declaration About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green

"Southern Charm" brought the lives and loves of South Carolina socialites to the Bravo reality TV world in 2014. Over the years, like any good reality show, there's no shortage of drama between friends and significant others — though filming the show has strained some romantic relationships for the cast. Viewers got to see Shep Rose start dating Taylor Ann Green in Season 7, but by the reunion episode, Rose admitted to cheating on Green, per Page Six. And in 2022 — after two years of dating — the two called it quits.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Instead of  “owning it,” Lisa Rinna is finding herself in a serious backpedal. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills villain claimed to be friends with Kendall Jenner, she’s revising that statement. On the infamous cast trip to Aspen, Rinna set off Kathy Hilton by opting to order The Kardashians star’s 818 tequila, instead of […] The post Lisa Rinna Backtracks After Saying She’s Friends With Kendall Kenner On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com

Kathryn Dennis Responds to James Kennedy’s Recent Comments About the Southern Charm Cast

Kathryn decided Halloween was the perfect time to address the Vanderpump Rules DJ’s alleged comments from the BravoCon 2022 weekend. Drama is still coming out of the BravoCon 2022 weekend. After Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy reportedly made some comments about the Southern Charm cast, Kathryn Dennis now has a message for the DJ.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
HollywoodLife

Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo

Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy