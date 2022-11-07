ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso police seeking another road rage gunman who nearly hits infant

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso police are looking into another road rage shooting.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 near Crossroads and Mesa in West El Paso.

Police say an SUV that included the driver’s wife and infant was shot at after making a U-turn and reportedly cutting off a white sports car.

Bullets hit the SUV, police say, but none of the occupants were injured.

This is the second road rage shooting incident in the past week in El Paso.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566 (TIPS) or Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040.

