Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Futuro Will Return to Morey’s Piers this Spring!
The Futuro was a popular ride on Morey’s Piers in the 70’s as The Planet of the Apes and Star Wars. Now, according to Kris Swain, owner of Atomic Specialties in Oxford, Ohio, “We’re popping one out for Morey’s Piers next spring,” he said. “We’ve got 100 of them on order for Airbnbs.”
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
S. Jersey’s big boxes come back from the dead | Editorial
Right after Halloween in Mexico, comes the holiday of Día de los Muertos, known in English as “Day of the Dead,” when ancient ritual has it that living family members are joined by their deceased relatives to celebrate. In a way, a similar thing is happening in...
railfan.com
SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success
WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
US Coast Guard Responds To Smoking Sailing Vessel Off Cape May
The US Coast Guard responded to smoke aboard a sailing vessel Wednesday, Nov. 9, about 13 miles south of Cape May. Watchstanders with Sector Delaware Bay received a call via radio at approximately 7 p.m. from the 56-foot sailing vessel, Adelaide, with two people aboard who reported heavy smoke. The mariners secured the engine and used a fire extinguisher as a preventative measure.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
ocnjdaily.com
Boaters Warned of Submerged Pipeline for Beachfill Project
The following notice to mariners has been issued to warn boaters of a submerged pipeline that will be in place during the beach nourishment project at the northern end of Ocean City near Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The pipeline will be in place for the duration of the project from early November to sometime in January, weather permitting. The work may coincide with the fall striped bass migration locally.
downbeach.com
Ventnor Plaza neighbors are concerned about paving a road so close to their homes
VENTNOR – Following the Planning Board’s approval of the redevelopment of Ventnor Plaza shopping center, some nearby residents are concerned certain planned improvements will disrupt the quiet enjoyment of their homes. Downbeach.com spoke with two residents who live on Victoria Avenue, which is adjacent to the plaza. Their...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer
Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
Upper Twp, NJ Rescue Squad Helps Longtime EMT With Kidney Failure
The folks at the Upper Township Rescue Squad want you to know what a good guy Linwood Chatten is and how much he could use your help right now. Monday, the Upper Township Rescue Squad posted a message on Facebook to publicize the upcoming benefit they are holding to help Linwood with his medical bills.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
Atlantic County, NJ Early Voting Doesn’t Appear To Be Worth It
It’s Midterm General Election Day. The polls are about to open and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We wanted to take a look at the now completed early voting season and the vote by mail ballots, through yesterday. For hundreds of years, we had one General Election Day....
Comments / 2