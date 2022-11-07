ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Futuro Will Return to Morey’s Piers this Spring!

The Futuro was a popular ride on Morey’s Piers in the 70’s as The Planet of the Apes and Star Wars. Now, according to Kris Swain, owner of Atomic Specialties in Oxford, Ohio, “We’re popping one out for Morey’s Piers next spring,” he said. “We’ve got 100 of them on order for Airbnbs.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
railfan.com

SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

US Coast Guard Responds To Smoking Sailing Vessel Off Cape May

The US Coast Guard responded to smoke aboard a sailing vessel Wednesday, Nov. 9, about 13 miles south of Cape May. Watchstanders with Sector Delaware Bay received a call via radio at approximately 7 p.m. from the 56-foot sailing vessel, Adelaide, with two people aboard who reported heavy smoke. The mariners secured the engine and used a fire extinguisher as a preventative measure.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Boaters Warned of Submerged Pipeline for Beachfill Project

The following notice to mariners has been issued to warn boaters of a submerged pipeline that will be in place during the beach nourishment project at the northern end of Ocean City near Great Egg Harbor Inlet. The pipeline will be in place for the duration of the project from early November to sometime in January, weather permitting. The work may coincide with the fall striped bass migration locally.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Loses Journalist Tim Kelly to Cancer

Tim Kelly was a spokesman, a reporter, an author, a colleague, a friend, a devoted son and father who made it all look easy, even when it wasn’t. All anyone has to do is view some of his sports stories or historical pieces about Ocean City to see his talent.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

