Shapiro: $16 million settlement with Experian, T-Mobile

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania, along with a coalition of other attorneys general, has obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015.

The data breaches compromised the personal information of 484,147 Pennsylvanians. An additional settlement was reached with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 400,000 Pennsylvania consumers who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile.

Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and to pay the states a combined amount of more than $16,000,000. Pennsylvania will receive $464,000 from these settlements.

“These data breaches will keep happening until we force change in corporate behavior,” AG Shapiro said. “Experian and T-Mobile failed in their responsibility to safeguard consumers’ personal information. Their systems were vulnerable to a massive data breach, and the personal identifying information for millions of Americans was put at risk. This settlement ensures that Experian & T-Mobile must do the right thing and fix the security failures that led to a preventable data breach.”

In September 2015, Experian, one of the three major credit reporting bureaus, reported it had experienced a data breach in which an unauthorized actor gained access to part of Experian’s network that stored personal information on behalf of its client, T-Mobile.

The breach involved information associated with consumers who had applied for T-Mobile postpaid services and device financing between September 2013 and September 2015. The information accessed included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, identification numbers (such as driver’s licenses and passport numbers), and related information used in T-Mobile’s credit assessments.

Neither Experian’s consumer credit database nor T-Mobile’s systems were compromised in the breach.

A 40-state multistate group has obtained separate settlements from Experian and T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 data breach. As part of a $12.670,000 settlement, Experian has agreed to strengthen its due diligence and data security practices going forward.

Those include:

Prohibition against misrepresentations to its clients regarding the extent to which Experian protects the privacy and security of personal information;

Implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Program, incorporating zero-trust principles, regular executive-level reporting, and enhanced employee training;

Due diligence provisions requiring the company to properly vet acquisitions and evaluate data security concerns prior to integration;

Data minimization and disposal requirements, including specific efforts aimed at reducing use of Social Security numbers as identifiers; and

Specific security requirements, including with respect to encryption, segmentation, patch management, intrusion detection, firewalls, access controls, logging and monitoring, penetration testing, and risk assessments.

The settlement also requires Experian to offer 5 years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that time frame.

Consumers who were class members in the 2019 class action settlement, are still eligible to enroll in these extended credit monitoring services.

Affected consumers can enroll in the 5-year extended credit monitoring services and find more eligibility information here . The enrollment window will remain open for 6 months.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Pennsylvanians who believe they may have been affected by a data breach or identity theft, may file a compl a int online , or contact our Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scam@attorneygeneral.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.