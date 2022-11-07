ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver’s license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was...
CHELSEA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish

CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
CORNISH, ME
WGME

Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide

WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.9 HOM

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing

New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
BOWDOIN, ME
Q97.9

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

