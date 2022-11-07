Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver’s license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was...
Police issue Silver Alert for missing South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — State police said Wednesday that a South Portland reported missing on Monday had been found.
South Portland woman reported missing has been found, police say
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A woman reported missing from South Portland on Monday has been found, state police said Wednesday morning. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for the woman. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a release that...
Car crashes into Walgreens in Cornish
CORNISH, Maine — A car was driven through the side of a Walgreens store in Cornish on Thursday. Deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a Walgreens store located at 151 Maple St. in Cornish on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
